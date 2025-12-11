The pandemic revealed the most cowardly society of all time

If you think that in this article I'm going to downplay the deaths, and claim that we should have faced the pandemic without fear or anything like that, you're wrong. That's not what this is about.

In terms of importance, the Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest event in human history since World War II. Since that time, nothing has caused as much fear across the entire planet as what began in 2020. Because of the widespread terror, with lockdowns we reached the point of completely stopping the world, something that had never happened before in history. As proof, we were left with the frightening and dystopian photos of huge empty metropolises and airplanes parked on the runways of airports.

During the Cold War, with the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when the Soviet Union brought nuclear missiles to Cuba, there was a lot of fear. Some families in the US and Europe even built survival bunkers in their homes. But that didn't even come close to the worldwide scale of the terror caused by Covid-19.

However, the fear caused by the Cold War-that feeling that the world could end in nuclear explosions at any moment-even though it was more localized and lasted for a shorter time, quickly gave rise, as a positive side, to a formidable culture: the Beatles, revolutionizing music and interpreting the world, emerged from that.

The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd came from that fear. At the same time, the miniskirt was invented, the contraceptive pill appeared, and sexual freedoms were conquered. In 1968, known as "the year that never ended," young people all over the world wanted to be protagonists and took to the streets of cities on every continent. The hippie movement, of peace and love, arose from that brew.

I understand it was a process of liberation, in which the planet's youth buried that well-fed fear of nuclear war. Everyone was thinking and expressing a loud and revolutionary "We want to live."

Covid affected the elderly much more

For you to keep reading this article, you need to agree with me on one single point. You need to agree that Covid-19 is a disease that affects the elderly much more than young people and children. After all, the elderly have far more comorbidities, accumulated over a lifetime, than the young. This is extremely basic, and I'm not even going to link to scientific studies that prove this fact.

Sales strategy

"You vaccinate not only for yourself. You vaccinate also to protect society and particularly to protect those that you love the most," declared Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, at the 2022 World Economic Forum meeting. That was the main message around the entire world. In Brazil, for example, on every television program the message was identical: "The vaccine protects both you and the people around you," stated epidemiologist Pedro Hallal, rector of the Federal University of Pelotas, on TV Globo-Brazil's biggest network-also in early 2022.

What few people know is that this message had been previously studied and tested. Before rolling out the vaccines, Yale scientists conducted research to find out which messages would be most effective in getting people to comply. "It is even more effective to add language that frames vaccine uptake as a way to protect others," the scientists concluded in the study.

In other words, the entire tone of the vaccination campaign became "Protect grandma." From that point on, with the widely publicized idea that the Covid-19 vaccines were a social pact, politicians in various parts of the world implemented health passes and, in some cases, made vaccination mandatory for everyone-including children and babies.

There's just one problem with that message

It's not true. The most effective marketing message claimed that Covid-19 vaccines had an ability they never actually had: reducing or stopping transmission.

It was October 2022. Rob Roos, a Dutch politician, during a hearing of the European Parliament's Special Committee on Covid-19, asked a direct question to Janine Small, a senior Pfizer executive who officially represents the company at such hearings: "Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market?" he asked. Janine answered straight: "No."