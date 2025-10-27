Support Us!

From firefighter to policy architect: how AI frees government affairs to shape better public policy for Australia

By Richard Wilson - posted Monday, 27 October 2025

Three weeks ago I had lunch with a Government Relations Director at a Top 20 ASX resources company.

Brilliant guy. Fulbright Scholar. Twenty years navigating Canberra. The works.

Something wasn't right though. He looked exhausted. Not normal tired. The kind of tired that comes from months of grinding.

"How's it going?" I asked.

"Honestly? Drowning. I'm working till midnight most nights just to keep up."

Then I asked what he was working on.

His answer gutted me: "Stakeholder updates. Briefing packs. Monitoring reports. The usual."

"What about the Future Made in Australia policy? Your company could shape that."

Long pause.

"Yeah... I know. Just haven't had the bandwidth to get strategic on it yet."

That's when it hit me: Australia's policy outcomes aren't being shaped by who has the best ideas. They're being shaped by who's not too busy to show up.

Australia's policy deficit problem

Australia faces a policy development crisis that few recognise.

About the Author

Richard Wilson is the Managing Director of Transformation Partners and a former BCG Principal who has helped 20+ corporate services leaders in Australian resources companies transition from reactive operations to strategic partnership. He previously served as Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs - Australia and New Zealand for EnerNOC, a Nasdaq listed energy company, now part of the Enel Group.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Richard Wilson
