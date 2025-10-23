We stopped practicing capitalism

Nature doesn't lie. If a system isn't found in the natural world, we should question why we were trying to build it.

In a world where more and more people seem to hate capitalism and clamor for socialism, I find myself wondering if we've chosen the wrong villain.

Capitalism isn't the problem. Maybe it's the closest thing we have to nature.

Imagine a small community. Someone opens a business, a bakery, a farm stand, a cafe. That business provides real value to the community. In return, the community supports it. That business supports the family who runs it, and that family pours back into the community supporting other businesses, hiring local, building a healthy

It's a feedback loop of value and care. But if that business doesn't meet the community's needs, it fails. People stop coming.

Nature works the same way: what no longer serves the ecosystem is broken down and composted so something else can grow. In nature, the weak isn't artificially sustained; it's transformed. The strong doesn't dominate; it contributes.

Capitalism, at its best, mirrors that.

It's not about exploitation. It's about exchange: energy for energy, value for value. Systems that serve the whole survive. Those that do not, fade away. That's not cruelty; it's natural law.

I was having a conversation the other day when someone said that one's ability to contribute shouldn't be tied to their financial worth.

And I asked, Why not? What we bring to the table should be connected not to our worth as human beings, which is inherent, but to what we contribute to the mission, the business, the whole.

We cannot force businesses to pay more in the name of fairness if it bankrupts them or shifts costs to customers who are also struggling.

Every person has innate worth as a child of God, but that doesn't mean everyone must be paid the same regardless of their impact. That's not how ecosystems work. That's not how any functional system works.