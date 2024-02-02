Teaching event legacy of the NSW 1952 bushfires

The 1952 bushfires in New South Wales (NSW) stand as one of the most significant events in Australia's bushfire history, not for their death toll, but for the enduring lessons they offered in fire management and mitigation. Spanning over 8 million hectares across eastern Australia, these fires, particularly the Mangoplah bushfire, resulted in changes in how bushfires were understood, managed, and mitigated for decades to come.

The full review is included here.

A major fire season

The 1951–52 fire season was one of the most severe on record. It began in October 1951 with lightning strikes in southern central Queensland and escalated with devastating fires in northern NSW and Victoria. Among the most catastrophic was the Mangoplah bushfire, ignited by railway burning-off operations near Wagga Wagga. This fire consumed approximately 390,000 hectares-340,000 of which burned in just seven hours on January 25, 1952.

Advertisement



The Mangoplah fire was the largest recorded area burned by a single-source fire at the time. A combination of extreme weather, including 100% grass curing, high temperatures, low humidity, and wind speeds reaching 40 km/h, created a perfect storm. The fire's rapid spread overwhelmed local firefighting efforts, resulting in the destruction of 37 homes, 203 sheds and dairies, 1,841 kilometers of fencing, and the loss of 110,000 sheep. Financial damages were estimated at $18 million (adjusted to 1970 CPI).

Capturing the lessons

In the aftermath, the NSW Forestry Commission undertook a comprehensive review of the fire season. Their 1952 Annual Report included Appendix A: "Report on Forest Fire Protection in New South Wales During the 1951–52 Fire Season," which outlined 21 targeted improvements. These included systematic training of field staff in fire control and suppression; development of fire control specialists in forecasting, planning, and communications; expansion of fire mapping and planning tools; implementation of long-term prescribed burning programs; investment in fire behavior and fire weather research; upgrades to firefighting equipment, including bulldozers, tankers, and communication systems; expansion of lookout towers and integration of aircraft for reconnaissance; construction of forest road systems to improve access and response times and cooperative agreements with neighbouring landowners and fire authorities.

These measures reflected a proactive, science-based approach to bushfire management, emphasizing preparedness, coordination, and continuous learning.

Equipment and tactical innovations

The 1952 fires marked the first large-scale use of earth-moving equipment like bulldozers and graders in fire suppression. These machines proved invaluable for constructing firebreaks, access tracks, and direct fire attacks. The Forestry Commission also improved the use of pumps, tankers, and "La France" fire engines, which provided rapid water delivery and supported backburning operations.

Live hose reels and reinforced rubber hoses were introduced to tankers, enhancing firefighting capabilities. The Commission also recognized the importance of logistics, emphasizing planned attacks with rotating reinforcements rather than exhausting crews in uncoordinated efforts.

Fuel management and controlled burning

One of the most critical realizations was the role of fuel loads in fire intensity. The Commission acknowledged that insufficient controlled burning had left vast areas vulnerable. In contrast, areas that had undergone prescribed burns experienced significantly less damage. This insight underscored the importance of proactive fuel reduction as a cornerstone of bushfire mitigation.

Advertisement



Developing fire prevention schemes

Building on the 1952 lessons, the NSW Forestry Commission spearheaded the development of Fire Prevention Schemes in the late 1950s through the 1970s. These schemes targeted unprotected areas, particularly in coastal and tableland regions. With an initial government investment of £100,000 in 1958, the schemes aimed to promote controlled hazard reduction; construct fire trails and breaks; establish fire detection and communication systems and enable rapid response in remote areas.

Following the bad fire season of 1968-69, the focus was shifted from fire trail construction to more fuel reduction, particularly the use of fixed wing aircraft dropping capsules on a grid pattern over extensive areas of forest, more detail on this will be outlined in a subsequent article.

By 1970, the schemes had expanded to cover 11 regions, with over 8,000 kilometers of fire trails constructed.