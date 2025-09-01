From non-proliferation to power generation: ASEAN’s nuclear dilemma

The willingness of ASEAN countries to consider adopting nuclear energy offers a fresh perspective in a region that has long upheld a policy of nuclear non-proliferation. The recent meeting between Indonesia's President Prabowo and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, along with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on nuclear cooperation between U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio and Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, suggests that interest in nuclear technology is beginning to spread across Southeast Asia this year. This development raises a pressing question: can Southeast Asia become a viable platform for nuclear energy amid growing geopolitical tensions?

The rivalry among major powers for influence in Southeast Asia has complicated regional plans for peaceful nuclear development. For instance, the AUKUS initiative to deploy nuclear-powered submarines in Australian and Philippine waters risks fueling an arms race in the region.

Meanwhile, China-one of the world's largest nuclear powers-has expressed support for a nuclear-free Southeast Asia, becoming the first non-ASEAN state to commit to signing the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ). Yet skepticism is warranted. China has frequently deployed nuclear-armed submarines in Southeast Asian waters in recent years. Still, the move is politically shrewd, helping to improve Beijing's image as a responsible actor at a time when the U.S. is seen negatively due to reciprocal tariffs that have hurt many ASEAN economies.

At the same time, public perceptions in Southeast Asia remain cautious. Nuclear technology is widely regarded as too risky and potentially dangerous. Many fear that "peaceful" nuclear programs could serve as a cover for weapons development, as seen in the cases of North Korea and India. North Korea exploited its membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to build a research reactor in 1985 before withdrawing in 2003 and developing nuclear weapons. India began its nuclear program under the pretext of advancing energy and science, but by 1974 it had conducted its first nuclear test, codenamed Smiling Buddha.

Another major concern is nuclear waste management. At present, Deep Geological Disposal (DGD) is considered the best method, involving storage of nuclear waste deep underground to minimize risks to humans and the environment. Yet waste does not fully decay-it remains hazardous for thousands of years-and geological activity could lead to leaks. This is a particular concern for Southeast Asia, which lies within the Ring of Fire, an area prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Despite these challenges, Southeast Asian countries remain determined to pursue nuclear cooperation and development. Nuclear energy offers significant benefits: it provides low-emission power that can reduce hundreds of millions of tons of COâ‚‚ annually compared to fossil fuels, and its land footprint is far smaller than that of wind or solar farms. Beyond electricity, nuclear technology contributes to healthcare through PET and SPECT scans using radioisotopes, which allow accurate detection of cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders. In agriculture, radiation-induced mutation has been used to develop pest-resistant and climate-resilient crop varieties.

For Southeast Asia to realize its full civilian nuclear potential, the SEANWFZ Treaty should be ratified and enforced. ASEAN must also continue pressing the U.S., Russia, China, France, and the UK to sign it, thereby reinforcing a framework that prevents illegal nuclear weapons development. Maintaining neutrality amid the strategic rivalry between the U.S. and China is crucial for the region's stability.

Ultimately, nuclear energy in Southeast Asia should not become another tool of great power competition. Instead, it should be leveraged to meet the region's clean energy needs, building resilient and sustainable infrastructure to address climate change. To achieve this, transparency and public outreach are vital. Open communication between governments, scholars, and the public will help dispel fears, build trust, and ensure that nuclear development in Southeast Asia remains peaceful and beneficial.