A proposal for the antithesis of the Nobel peace prize

Envisioning an Award for Discord: Reflections and Considerations

In a world where luminaries are recognized for their efforts to foster peace, harmony, and understanding, the Nobel Peace Prize stands as a beacon of human achievement and hope. It shines a light on those who, against the odds, strive for a more just and tranquil world. Yet, what if the world were to contemplate the opposite-a formal recognition, not of peace, but of its undoing? This proposal explores the concept, implications, and ethical considerations of establishing an award diametrically opposed to the Nobel Peace Prize: an "Order of Discord,"

The Nobel Peace Prize was established by Alfred Nobel's will, with the explicit purpose of honouring those who "shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses." Its recipients are lauded for their courage, moral clarity, and tireless devotion to reconciliation.

Advertisement



Yet, history is replete with figures, institutions, and entities whose actions have propelled the world in the very opposite direction-towards conflict, division, and unrest. The naming and exposure of such actions, rather than their silent passage into the annals of history, could serve as a powerful tool for global reflection. The "Opposite of the Nobel Peace Prize" would not celebrate, but rather spotlight, those whose deeds have sown discord, in the hope that such infamy might serve as a deterrent and a lesson.

Highlight Negative Impact: Bring to public consciousness the individuals or organizations whose actions have demonstrably exacerbated violence, conflict, or division.

Encourage Accountability: Foster a culture of responsibility by making tangible the consequences of destructive decisions.

Promote Critical Dialogue: Spur discussion about the causes, consequences, and prevention of conflict.

Serve as a Warning: Use notoriety as a tool, transforming infamy into a lesson for future generations.

The "Order of Discord" would be awarded annually by an independent international committee, comprised of experts in peace studies, ethics, journalism, and international law. The process would emulate the transparency and rigour of the Nobel committees, while maintaining a commitment to truth and fairness.

Eligibility: Individuals, organizations, corporations, or governments whose actions over the preceding year have led to significant increases in conflict, division, or human suffering.

Criteria:

Initiation or exacerbation of armed conflict

Deliberate incitement of hatred or division

Obstruction of peace processes

Significant contribution to the arms trade, especially in violation of international law

Documented human rights abuses on a systematic scale

Advertisement



Nomination Process: Nominations would be accepted from the public and vetted by the committee, with substantiated evidence required for consideration.

No Monetary Reward: Unlike the Nobel Peace Prize, there would be no financial compensation. The "award" would be a symbolic emblem, a reminder of the consequences of destructive choices.

While no international prize of this scale currently exists, there are precedents for negative recognition.