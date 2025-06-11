Support Us!

The Biden years: when America started to resemble the late-stage USSR

By Vitaly Ryumshin - posted Wednesday, 11 June 2025

It's been a while since we've heard much about Joe Biden, hasn't it? Yet here he is, back in the headlines – not because of some triumphant return to form, but for all the wrong reasons. The former US president has once again found himself at the center of national attention, thanks to a sequence of revealing and deeply troubling events.

It began with Axios publishing the full audio of Biden's now-infamous interview with special prosecutor Robert Hur. The same interview in which Hur concluded that the then president suffered from serious memory issues. As the recording confirmed, he wasn't wrong. Biden struggled to recall basic facts – even the date his son died.

Days later, another bombshell dropped: Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The news barely had time to circulate before the release of Original Sin, a book by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios's Alex Thompson, tore down what little remained of the White House facade.

The authors didn't just suggest that Biden had declined mentally during his presidency. They asserted that he had not been governing at all. Instead, they described a 'Politburo' of family members and close aides who effectively ran the United States in his name. It's a term that will sound all too familiar to the Russian ear, and one that cuts deeper than many Americans might realize.

For years, critics of the US establishment – especially abroad – have joked about the 'Washington Obkom', a reference to the old Communist Party regional committees of the Soviet Union. Today that comparison doesn't seem like satire. It feels like a diagnosis.

It's especially ironic that these revelations are coming not from conservative firebrands or Russian media, but from the very liberal American outlets – CNN, Axios – that worked so hard in 2024 to prop up the Biden administration and conceal the cracks forming behind the curtain.

But I'm less interested in their delayed honesty than in the questions Americans are now starting to ask. How did the United States, with all its checks and balances, end up with a gerontocratic shadow government? Why did Washington begin to resemble Moscow circa 1982?

Let's start there.

A gerontocracy emerges when the ruling elite can no longer tolerate change. In the USSR, it was the ageing leadership of the Communist Party that clung to power. In the US, it's the political generation that peaked in the 1990s and 2000s, the last so-called 'consensus' generation in American politics. Their grip on power outlasted their ideas. Though Democrats and Republicans had their differences, they broadly agreed on the same post-Cold War worldview. They ran the show for decades – until Donald Trump shattered that illusion in 2016.

Trump's rise forced a reckoning. On the right, younger Republicans moved toward a more nationalist, populist agenda. On the left, Democrats tacked hard toward identity politics and expanded welfare, partly driven by their reliance on minority voting blocs and partly by the legacy of Barack Obama's progressive rhetoric.

By the time Trump's first term ended, the American political elite faced a nightmare: if they handed power to the next generation, they risked total collapse. The establishment Republicans had already been steamrolled by Trump's base. Democrats feared the same fate if they embraced their more radical progressives.

Their solution was to cling to the past. Enter Joe Biden, a relic of the consensus era, sold to voters as a unifying moderate. In reality, he was a placeholder. A human firewall designed to stop the rising tide on both sides. The hope was that a return to 'normal' would restore calm. Instead, it prolonged the crisis. Biden, like Brezhnev before him, became the living embodiment of a system unable to face reality.

This article was first published on Murray Hunter.

Vitaly Ryumshin is a Russian journalist and political analyst affiliated with Gazeta.ru, a prominent Russian online newspaper.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
