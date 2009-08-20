Support Us!

With a government review underway, we have to ask why children bully other kids

By Marilyn Campbell and Shannon O'Brien - posted Friday, 6 June 2025

The federal government has launched a "rapid review" to look at what works to prevent bullying in schools.

Led by mental health experts, the review will underpin a new national standard to respond to bullying. This follows the death of a young Sydney school student last year.

It also comes as the Queensland government rolls out a A$33 million anti-bullying plan in the state's schools.

As schools, parents and governments look at what more can be done to prevent bullying, we have to ask why children bully other kids.

If we understand the motives, we can help these children change their behaviour – and achieve their goals or have their needs met in other ways.

What lies behind bullying?

Research tells us children broadly bully for social reasons. For example, a 2022 study showed children can bully to gain social status among peers – to be seen as powerful, tough or cool. Or they can bully to maintain status as part of an in-group. Perhaps another child is seen as a "threat" to that status.

Children can also bully for revenge for perceived insults. Or for entertainment – making a joke at another student's expense.

Research shows motivations can also differ depending on the type of bullying. For example, face-to-face bullying seems to involve more children who bully for social dominance, while those who cyberbully do it more for entertainment and "fun".

In a 2014 study, Marilyn Campbell and colleagues asked different groups about their perceptions of why young people engaged in cyber-bullying. Parents said children did it out of revenge for being bullied themselves, teachers said students did it for fun, and students thought others cyber-bullied because of peer pressure.

This highlights how complex understanding children's motives can be.

Children may not bully for long

We should be careful about thinking of all students who bully as long-term "bullies".

Most children who bully try the behaviour and stop when it does not get them what they want, just as many children who are victimised are not bullied for long.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

About the Authors

Marilyn Campbell is a professor in the School of Early Childhood & Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology. Her research interests are in behavioural and emotional problems in children and adolescents. Her recent work has included research into anxiety prevention and intervention as well as the effects of bullying and especially cyberbullying in schools. She is the author of the Worrybusters series of books for anxious children.

Shannon O'Brien is a PhD Candidate in the School of Education, Queensland University of Technology.

