The case against imposed autonomy in Western Sahara: illegitimate and misguided

Morocco has recently embarked on a marketing campaign aimed primarily at the new US administration to sell the idea that the only viable solution to the question of Western Sahara is through imposing autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty.

Morocco’s autonomy proposal, endorsed by its allies is not a viable solution - it is occupation rebranded. The Sahrawi people have never consentedto Moroccan rule, resisting for nearly five decades, steadfastly demanding their internationally recognised right to self-determination, including the option of full independence.

Self-determination is neither a mere ideal nor political rhetoric. It is a binding principle of international law, enshrined in the United Nations Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV), which explicitly calls for the immediate and unconditional end of colonialism.

In its 1975 Advisory Opinion, the International Court of Justice found no legitimate sovereignty ties between Morocco and Western Sahara. Despite this, Morocco continues its occupation, dismissing the Sahrawi people's legitimate representative, Frente POLISARIO, and repeatedly ignoring their call for a UN-backed referendum.

The current proposal for autonomy under Moroccan rule is neither genuine nor sustainable - it is a coercive geopolitical strategy designed to preserve colonial occupation. Real autonomy cannot exist under an autocratic monarchy that has fundamentally resisted democratic reform and systematically silenced dissent.

Morocco’s political structure- anchored by a powerful monarchy that combines religious authority and absolute governance- cannot credibly implement genuine autonomy. Its constitution upholds strict centralised control, and critics face severe punishment. Journalists, academics, and human rights activists who challenge the state’s positions risk arrest or exile.

Granting true autonomy to Western Sahara would threaten the regime’s stability by setting a precedent, triggering similar demands from regions like the Rif, historically known for its persistent pursuit of self-rule. Such a scenario risks fracturing Morocco’s fragile social fabric, potentially leading to severe internal upheaval.

The autonomy proposal remains intentionally ambiguous because clarity would force Morocco to confront its internal contradictions. Morocco’s refusal to decentralise governance nationwide underscores its reluctance to implement meaningful reform.

This autonomy proposal serves merely as a diplomatic smokescreen, allowing Morocco to solidify control over Western Sahara while avoiding international accountability for human rights violations. Endorsing such a proposal dangerously signals global acceptance of territorial conquest, eroding international norms that prohibit the acquisition of territory by force.

The implications extend beyond Western Sahara, posing significant risks to the stability of the broader Maghreb region. Morocco faces numerous internal challenges - economic stagnation, widespread youth unemployment, rising Islamist movements, and regional dissatisfaction - which could be exacerbated by forcing an unjust solution on Western Sahara.

Instead of supporting Morocco’s perilous autonomy illusion, the international community should pursue fair, sustainable solutions grounded in self-determination and regional cooperation. Reviving the concept of a Maghreb Union modelled after cooperative international structures such as the European Union offers a constructive alternative. Such a framework, involving Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, and the Sahrawi Republic, could provide lasting regional stability and shared prosperity.

True peace and stability will only come through decolonisation, not imposed autonomy. Western Sahara deserves the right to choose its destiny freely through a fair and credible referendum, including independence as a legitimate option. Anything short of this betrays the Sahrawi people and violates the foundational principles of the international community.

The autonomy proposal is not a solution - it is a ticking time bomb. Embracing genuine self-determination is the only viable road to peace.