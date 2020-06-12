Support Us!

The morning after the democracy sausage sizzle

By Chek Ling - posted Friday, 23 May 2025

Sunday, 4 May 2025. Peter Dutton rebirthed, a gracious leader, after his double-barrel demise the night before.

But until that Saturday night, Dutton had been the strong man we needed in these unspeakably uncertain times, and Albanese the weak leader, wavering to "wokeness" and to those banging on about our moral duty to condemn the Israeli killing of women and children in Gaza.

All was forgotten the morning after.

The legacy media needed to redeem themselves.

The voters had got it right again! Dutton had taken the Liberals too far to the right. And his spurious campaign promises had failed their bullshit detector.

But Dutton, in his gracious concession speech, is the real Dutton.

What a convenient myth! For a clutch-on-anything-to-win Opposition leader who had exploited the culture wars from day one.

Winning is everything: the No campaign; sack 41,000 public servants; remove the Indigenous Flag behind him in Press conferences as PM; colluding with Labor to kill the Teals or appease the salmon corporations.

What a great (robust) democracy!

Hopefully May 4th 2025 will ring the bell to scatter that grand delusion.

The Greens got 12% of the votes, but not even 1% of the seats in Parliament.

And it is not illegal to tell lies in election campaigns. A Teal or two has tried to change that in the last Parliament, but Albo was too timid to take it on. Dutton was none too keen either, having invested so perniciously on the No campaign for the Voice.

About the Author

Chek Ling arrived in Melbourne in 1962 to study engineering, under the Colombo Plan, from the then British Colony of Sarawak, now part of Malaysia. Decades later, the anti-Asian episodes fomented by Blainey and later Hanson turned him into a mature age activist.

