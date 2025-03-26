Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Voters voted for the real deal, not the cross-dressing political party

By Graham Young - posted Monday, 5 May 2025

Labor has recorded an historic federal election victory, and the Coalition an historic defeat with their leader, for the first time for an opposition leader in Australia’s history, losing his seat.

If it really is “the economy stupid” Labor should have lost.

Australia has had the worst economic performance of any G 20 country over the last 5 years. High inflation, and a decrease in productivity, housing at record levels of unaffordability for both buyers and renters, debt and deficits without end.

Advertisement

The only thing that saves the country from banana republic status is the buffers built in by the Howard Liberal government which paid back all government debt and left office in 2007, but that can only last for so long.

On top of that Labor’s immigration policies have stressed the capacity of the country with a 500,000 migrants arriving each year into a country of only 25 million; their so-called “energy transition” threatens the viability of industry and the whole power network; they divided the country with the racial politics of The Voice; their foreign policy sees Australia less secure than it has ever been; red tape and environmental laws make it impossible to start a mine in less than 10 years, even though mining pays the bills; runaway social welfare benefits; and they have taken Australia back to the 50s with industrial relations laws that entrench adversarial relations between bosses and employees and limit the ability of both to make a living.

50 years ago, Whitlam lost after 3 years of government with fewer strikes against his name. Many, including me, argue that this government is worse. But the Dutton opposition was unable to prosecute the case.

The Coalition has had competent leaders who have run great Oppositions from which they have won government. Think Tony Abbott, John Howard, Malcolm Fraser (Whitlam’s nemesis), and last but greatest, Sir Robert Menzies.

Each of these leaders won by sharpening the difference between them and their opponents. Peter Dutton and this lot of LNP leaders tried to minimise the difference.

Labor’s strategy was to bribe voters to vote for them. They increased expenditure on Australia’s health system, Medicare, and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Rising electricity prices due to government policies were blunted with government subsidies.

Advertisement

They also promised to cut taxes by $5 a week, after allowing inflation to raise them by more.

They might have been responsible for rising costs, but they would cushion the hurt by giving taxpayers taxpayer-funded relief.

They haven’t even bothered to raise taxes to pay for their bribes, but borrowed the money, meaning that today’s youngest voters will be the taxpayers picking up the tab.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

11 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 11 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy