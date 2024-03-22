Debunking the climate change consensus – part 1

It is a tiresome drone we hear it all the time - the consensus of world scientists agree, we are causing a climate emergency and we must do everything possible to stop it! But it is a stupid statement that means nothing. Most scientists are not expert in the causes of climate change - people like biologists, particle physicists, material scientists, you name it - so most of their opinions don’t really matter.

And even if there were convincing evidence that the vast majority of scientists who do research the causes of climate change thought that there is a man-made climate emergency (there isn’t), they are not really in a position to recommend how society should respond to such an issue. That would be a problem to be addressed by a range of experts in such fields as economics, health sciences, civil and energy engineering, emergency management, demographics, public policy development and perhaps even social psychology and political science.

The 50 to 1 project explored the costs of stopping climate change versus adapting to it, as and if it's required. They concluded that it's 50 times more expensive to try to STOP climate change than it is to simply ADAPT to it (as and if required). Climatedepot.com executive Director Marc Morano sums up the situation:

Would you buy an insurance policy on your home that cost more than the house is worth and would pay out nothing if your house burned down. That’s the snake oil they’re selling us.

OK, so are there at least surveys that show that there is a consensus of scientists who study the causes of climate change who support the notion that we are causing a climate emergency? If there is, it could provide a foundation on which other experts could recommend how to respond.

NASA have a special page dedicated to revealing the supposed consensus about problematic climate change. But, despite citing numerous scientific organizations and surveys, it doesn’t really address the question. Here are some of the organizational statements they cite.

Statement on Climate Change from 18 Scientific Associations:

Observations throughout the world make it clear that climate change is occurring, and rigorous scientific research demonstrates that the greenhouse gases emitted by human activities are the primary driver.

Well, of course climate change is happening. The only constant about climate is change. It changes all the time. If it didn’t, we would still be stuck in the last glacial period when the Laurentide Ice Sheet covered most of Canada and reached as far south as present-day Illinois, Ohio, and New York. Thank God there is climate change.

If it were true that “the greenhouse gases emitted by human activities are the primary driver,” it still wouldn’t make any difference since the primary driver of a small change, namely a 1.1-degree Celsius warming since 1880, is unimportant from a policy perspective.

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS):

Based on well-established evidence, about 97% of climate scientists have concluded that human-caused climate change is happening.