Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Who is afraid of AI?

By Mamtimin Ala - posted Tuesday, 8 April 2025

The rapid and unsettling rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an urgent issue that demands our immediate attention. The message is clear and ominous: AI is set to automate many jobs, a reality already unfolding in industries such as health care, customer service, banking and finance, retail, construction, transportation, and manufacturing. It is not a distant future scenario but an evolving reality.

We will explore two pivotal predictions in depth here, pushing them to their limits and considering their potential societal implications, which could reshape our world as we know it.

At a Viva Technology conference in 2024, Elon Musk made a stark prediction that due to AI, "probably none of us will have a job, which is not necessarily bad," suggesting the need for a universal income system.

Advertisement

Secondly, in more concrete terms, Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment bank, has recently estimated that three hundred million jobs could be displaced or replaced with AI by 2030 globally, accounting for 18% of work hours worldwide.

The first point to consider is AI's relentless progression, which is considered the future of all technological developments. AI may not immediately replace some industries or jobs involving creativity, complexity, imagination, and emotions. However, its self-learning and self-improvement capabilities are gradually being developed to dominate these areas. The scariest examples of this are AI companion apps like Replika, which simulate personal relationships through "human-like" conversations.

The paradigmatic shift happens when AI replaces human intelligence, making knowledge-based education and self-learning redundant. As an example, if human intelligence is replaced by AI hypothetically at 20%, currently increasing a further 10% year on year till having full capabilities as humans do within 10 years, then what is the purpose for the next generations to learn as AI will have all the information we need? How do we stimulate human brains, which thrive on consistent movement, new challenges, varied ideas, and limitless imaginations for growth, if we already have AI to do things for us? In addition, human intelligence, particularly creativity, will only improve AI, potentially making itself unnecessary-ironically eventuating a perfect and wilful suicide.

Secondly, the potential replacement of AI will significantly change and finally make redundant the human workforce-mass unemployment will emerge. No nation can avoid it, negatively impacting the working class worldwide. The result will be unprecedented and unimaginable numbers of homeless, hungry, sick, and desperate people, requiring their governments to take care of them.

The critical problem is that people will have no jobs; therefore, they pay no taxes, further making the state go bankrupt and unable to exist, let alone help the homeless, hungry, and sick. Accordingly, money disappears from our lives as a medium of exchange as there is nothing to exchange. Usually, labour is exchanged for payment, creating a means for people to live independently on many levels; some may rent a house, others own a house or several houses, and invest in stocks, bonds, and other things to progress in society. In an AI-dominant world, no human labour is needed for the first time.

An AI-dominant world is ironically worse than a communist world, as Marx envisioned, where labour, at least, becomes life's prime want rather than a mere means of survival. In an AI world, where labour disappears from the human world, how do people receive their basic needs and from whom? Indeed, who decides what the people's needs are?

Advertisement

In the AI world, the class division will not disappear as Marx proposed but intensify dramatically. The widening gap between the wealthy elite and the rest of humanity could potentially lead to a collapse or a reset of societal structures.

Thirdly, the most powerful corporations, including Black Rock, Vanguard, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, will continue controlling the world's wealth, including property assets, agriculture, IT technologies, and medical services. This control will quickly put them in a domineering position of advancing and controlling AI technology. As such, whoever controls AI will control the world.

As the states wither away, corporations will assume all control and ownership. The World Economic Forum famously predicted in 2016 that we would own nothing and be happy, a grand vision for a communist "utopia." As corporations become financially powerful to replace the states, the AI takeover could further embolden them to regulate and control the basics of human existence and survival.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Mamtimin Ala is an Australian Uyghur based in Sydney, and holds the position of President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile. He is the author of Worse than Death: Reflections on the Uyghur Genocide, a seminal work addressing the critical plight of the Uyghurs. For insights and updates, follow him on Twitter: @MamtiminAla.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Mamtimin Ala

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Mamtimin Ala
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy