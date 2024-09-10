Support Us!

On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

They are not ‘peace’ activists

By Graham Young - posted Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Only the naïve, which seems to include a number of respected commentators, regard the mobs that gather to 'protest' against war as 'peace activists'. They are in fact 'war by other means activists'.

As their actions yesterday demonstrate, they aren't against the use of force, they are against the use of force by others.

They oppose force when it is used to repel our enemies, because, in my opinion, they are actually on the side of the enemy.

The Melbourne protestors are specifically against the war in Gaza.

What this means isn't that they are actually against the war, which was started by Hamas on October 7 with a grisly and unprovoked massacre. It means that they are against Israel winning the war.

When they complain about Palestinian children being killed now, what they mean is that they would prefer Israeli children be killed later.

When they say they don't know which river and which sea, some of them are useful idiots, and some of them are lying. They know. They don't have a problem with consequence of the message, but the know that the Western audience would, which is why they make the allegation of genocide against Israel instead.

It is gaslighting and projection all at the one time.

Why they are against armament fairs is because they are against the West and therefore against anything that can defend it.

The reason they use violent tactics is the same reason Hamas slaughters innocent Israelis – because they hope it will eventually stimulate the empathy reflex in segments of the population who will choose their side because they are less powerful and therefore higher-up the victim hierarchy.

One would be naïve not to realise that they, along with a number of other social and environmental activists, are actually in the pay, or in league with, or both, our geopolitical rivals.

Foreign money helps to keep the NGOs that house their leaders and give them the time to organise riots, afloat.

This article was first published in The Spectator.

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

