Climate change-an ultimate game-changer

Sky News Australia reports North Queensland is destroying around 71,000 hectares of remnant and pristine forests to build wind turbine farms. The federal government has granted approval for the Sun Cable Australia-Asia Power Link project to construct a massive 12,000-hectare solar farm in the Northern Territory. It is nothing new, as more land in other states of Australia has already been cleared to achieve NetZero targets, building gigantic wind turbines and solar panels imported mainly from China.

NetZero is no longer an abstract concept or environmental policy; it has become a political necessity. This policy is not just about wind turbines, solar panels, or renewable energies but about changing the landscape and, more importantly, how we live. Ultimately, it is the generational transformation of humanity to be socially altered, behaviourally regulated, technologically controlled, and economically centralised.

This necessity is achieved by eliminating and/or offsetting carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane emissions, which are NetZero's main goals and are not limited to specific activities or industries. Cars, factories, houses, cows, and humans contribute to this issue.

Agriculture has already been announced as a critical target. The United States' first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, the climate czar, included agriculture in the climate crusade in 2023, for agricultural production "alone creates 33% of the world's total greenhouse emissions," slightly lower than China's 35.4% of total global CO2 emissions, equating to more than the rest of the developed world combined. China's CO2 emissions are increasing rapidly, while our crusader keeps silent to be politically correct or slavish, not to offend such a big bully, which uses coal to manufacture most "renewables" equipment (non-recyclable) for the world to use.

Destroying the agriculture industry in the name of NetZero serves two purposes: first, it redirects the food supply chain out of the hands of common farmers into the hands of a few transnational corporations, and second, the land savings make way for massive development of wind turbines and solar farms instead. The time-tested rulebook states that whoever controls food controls people; whoever controls people controls the destiny of the nations.

Fossil fuel-powered cars can be shifted in staggered ways to electric cars, despite the inconvenient fact that increased manufacturing and use of electric cars increases CO2 emissions through heavy diesel machinery, mining operations, and other activities. Essentially, environmental taxes, as the UK is implementing and Australia is proposing now, are the surest and most effective climate change strategy in the West, first to discourage people from using their cars to travel, including gradually minimising also travelling by train and aeroplane, through harsher economic disincentives.

About cows, the solution is easy, if not unpleasant-kill them off incrementally while replacing beef with artificial meat, i.e., lab-grown meat or manufactured insects, orchestrated by mass propaganda convincing us to change our eating habits.

Humans are the last culprit of CO2 emissions-the most uncompliant, complex, and unpredictable. The atmosphere is roughly 0.04% CO2, but humans have contributed about 33% since 1850. While scientists hold varying views on the significance of the 0.04% CO2 in our atmosphere-some arguing it plays a crucial role in global warming, while others suggest it could nourish grasses, trees, and forests as their "food"-there is a growing consensus that human activities like fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, and livestock farming are the main drivers of the urgent crisis we face with climate change.

Thus, to achieve NetZero, there is no option but to stop all these activities resolutely. The only way to achieve this is for governments, mostly Western governments, to implement zero-tolerance policies for everybody, from multinational corporations to local farmers, to target all human and non-human activities causing climate change. Furthermore, there must be a global governance body, be it elected or not elected, to oversee this transformation as a global green revolution-no stone is left unturned, and all stones must be rattled to their core to comply. If anybody resits, they must be labelled "climate change deniers" or, perhaps more effectively, "counterrevolutionaries," as happened in China during the Cultural Revolution.

Three phases must be taken incrementally but resolutely for this revolution to succeed, though some have already started. Moreover, some other factors already have unintended consequences that will change our society radically and irreversibly.

The first phase is psychological warfare on people by playing with their emotions as time-tested tools to control them from within. The hard core of this approach is to make human beings feel scared, ashamed, and guilty, as activist Greta Thunberg has successfully weaponised against global elites to accept that they are the culprits of climate change. Thus, they must be part of the solution.

Fear is the most effective psychological tool. It creates an "urgency" trap or necessity for a new path for change and activates the survival instinct to comply without thinking rationally enough.