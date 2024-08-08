Building a better future: the importance of student volunteers

As we celebrate National Student Volunteer Week 2024 (NSVW), State and Territory volunteer organisations are rallying to encourage more young people to actively seek opportunities to help their local communities.

This week is a special time to acknowledge and express our gratitude to those who are currently volunteering and making a significant difference in our communities. However, we must also address the concerning trend of declining volunteer numbers nationally. Only a quarter (25%) of young Australians aged 18-24 are volunteering, highlighting a growing need for more young people to become involved.

The energy, creativity, and fresh perspectives that young people bring are essential to creating better communities. When students volunteer, they not only assist others but also contribute to building a stronger, more connected, and caring society.

Advertisement



However, several barriers often prevent young people from volunteering, including transportation issues, costs, and simply not knowing where to find volunteering opportunities. This week aims to improve access to information that will help match young people with organisations in need of volunteers, breaking down these barriers and making volunteering more accessible.

The theme for this year's NSVW, 'Generation Impact,' perfectly captures the potential and mindset of our young Australians. In a world facing significant challenges, from climate change to social inequity, our youth are eager to make a difference. They are excited to contribute, innovate, and develop new solutions.

Volunteering provides them with a platform to create the change they want to see in their neighbourhoods and across the globe. It allows them to channel their passion into action, turning their ideals into tangible outcomes that benefit their communities.

Volunteer work goes beyond just helping others and making a difference in others' lives. It also offers immense personal benefits to the volunteers themselves. The majority (90%) of young volunteer's report having a positive experience, gaining confidence, learning valuable life skills, and growing their sense of purpose and resilience. Employers also value the work experience young people gain from community work, making volunteering a significant career booster that can lead to future employment opportunities.

Peak volunteer bodies are committed to supporting and inspiring student volunteers. This year's NSVW is about more than just a week of events; it's about embedding the spirit of volunteering into the lives of young Australians. We're working with passionate student ambassadors who are driving this change with their enthusiasm and dedication across the country. These ambassadors serve as role models, showing their peers the impact that volunteering can have and encouraging them to get involved.

Throughout the week, educational institutions, youth organisations, and volunteer groups across Australia are hosting events to promote and celebrate student volunteering. These events offer students a chance to explore different roles, understand the benefits of giving back, and connect with like-minded peers. We want to transform volunteering from an extracurricular activity into a fundamental part of building a better future. By showcasing the diverse opportunities available and the profound impact that volunteering can have, we hope to inspire a new generation of lifelong volunteers.

Advertisement



To students everywhere: Your involvement is crucial. The challenges we face today are opportunities for you to innovate and make a difference. Whether it's through local environmental projects, supporting mental health initiatives, or helping vulnerable populations, your contributions are urgently needed. Your unique perspectives and skills can help tackle these issues in new and effective ways. Volunteering is a powerful way to make your mark on the world and leave a lasting legacy.

Making a difference is young people's superpower. If you want to unleash your volunteering potential to better support, connect, and engage with your local communities, there are countless opportunities waiting for you. Volunteering is not just about giving your time; it's about making meaningful connections, learning new skills, and growing as an individual. It's about being part of something bigger than yourself and knowing that your actions can create positive change.