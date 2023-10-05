In the shadow of the past

We like to believe that we are the architects of our destinies, masters of our fate, and creators of our futures. Yet, beneath this comforting illusion lies a more complex reality: our lives are shaped and often dictated by the forces of the past, forces we scarcely acknowledge or understand. These unseen currents run deep, influencing our decisions, actions, and beliefs in ways we often fail to recognise.

John Maynard Keynes astutely observed that our ideas about economics are the distant echoes of "academic scribblers" from generations past. This notion captures the essence of our intellectual inheritance. We operate under the impression of original thought, while in truth, our minds are the battlegrounds for ideas conceived long ago. Keynes' claim for economics also extends to our social norms, political structures, and cultural values.

Our aspirations, desires, and failures often echo long-forgotten histories. F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is a literary exploration of this idea. Gatsby's relentless pursuit of a dream rooted in a bygone era ensnares him, pulling him back even as he strives to move forward. The novel's famous closing line-"So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past"-reflects a profound truth about human existence.

James Joyce's celebrated short story "The Dead" delves deeper into the emotional interplay between past and present. Gabriel Conroy's poignant realisation that his wife harboured an enduring love for a long-deceased suitor highlights how our most intimate relationships are inextricably linked to the shadows of the past. The past is not just a series of events but a living force that shapes our identities and choices.

Understanding the past is essential to navigating the future, yet this brings us to a troubling contemporary issue: the decline in the number of people who study history. As fewer individuals delve into the annals of the past, our collective awareness of historical influences diminishes. This trend risks leaving us more susceptible to repeating past mistakes and less equipped to understand the complexities of our present. By neglecting history, we close our eyes to the currents that shape our world, surrendering our agency to the unseen forces of the past.

William Faulkner famously stated, "The past is never dead. It's not even past." He vividly illustrated this idea in his works, where characters grapple with the legacies of their ancestors and the indelible marks of history. Scarred by its tumultuous history, Faulkner's American South serves as a microcosm of the broader human condition: we are all, to some extent, prisoners of history, acting out scripts written long before our time.

A few years ago, the University of Sydney launched an academic initiative that exemplifies the tension between the past and the present. The university's "Unlearn Truth" curriculum urged students to abandon established "truths" and embrace new ones. While the intention was to foster critical thinking and innovation, the initiative displayed a profound disconnection from any historical context. Encouraging students to "unlearn" without grounding them in the legacy of past knowledge creates a void where understanding should be. It reflects a broader societal trend where the allure of the new can overshadow the lessons of history.

Consider current debates on climate change, social justice, and global conflicts. Often, these discussions lack a historical perspective, leading to polarisation and misunderstanding. For instance, the debate over climate change sometimes neglects historical data on environmental shifts and human resilience. Similarly, social justice movements such as Indigenous rights can benefit from a deeper understanding of historical struggles and achievements, providing context that can foster more constructive dialogue. Global conflicts, like the war in Gaza, are frequently analysed without sufficient regard for their historical roots, resulting in superficial sloganeering rather than constructive attempts to address the conflict's underlying causes.

In a world increasingly obsessed with the new and the now, it is crucial to remember that we build our present on the foundations of the past. The ideas we champion, the conflicts we endure, and the progress we celebrate are all part of an ongoing historical continuum. The past is not a distant land; it is the foundation upon which we stand and the map that guides our journey forward. To ignore history is to navigate blindly, to repeat old mistakes, and to miss the opportunity to build a more informed and thoughtful future.

As we chart our course forward, let us not forsake the wisdom of the past. Remember that studying history is not a mere academic exercise but a vital endeavour that anchors us, provides perspective, and illuminates the path ahead.