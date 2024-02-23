Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Brisbane election shows us there’s not much joy chasing inner-city voters

By Graham Young - posted Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Two political parties won out of this weekend's Queensland elections, and one party, the (Australian Labor Party) ALP suffered devastating defeats.

Those losses were worst in the state by-election of Inala, where the two-party preferred swing was around 19 percent, but they held the seat, and Ipswich West where they lost around 18 percent two-party preferred, and the seat.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

Their result in the Brisbane City Council elections was status quo bad.

The by-elections were held to replace two retiring state MPs-former Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Inala, and Jim Madden in Ipswich West.

These results look not so much like a warning shot across the bow of the good ship Labor, but the first barrage in the next state election.

In the last four years, there have been three state by-elections in Queensland.

In Callide, when the state Liberal-National Party (LNP) member resigned to pursue a federal seat, there was a swing to the LNP of 5.9 percent; in Stretton, when Duncan Pegg the Labor member died, there was a swing against the ALP of 0.9 percent; and in Currumbin, when the LNP member resigned for health reasons, there was a swing against the LNP of 2.1 percent.

Remember when the end of the Whitlam Labor government was heralded by the Bass by-election in Tasmania?

Advertisement

It was won by Kevin Newman, the father of former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman, with a swing of 17.5 percent against the Labor Party and a two-party swing to the Liberals of 14.3 percent.

These recent by-election swings are in the Bass category.

The Greens eating Labor's lunch

While most council elections are not contested by the major parties, the Brisbane City Council is the major exception with a Liberal Lord Mayor and administration.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

This article was first published by the Epoch Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

3 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 3 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy