Beyond borders: why the Ukraine conflict matters to America

In a recent conversation with a friend from a small town in mid-Michigan, a poignant question arose: Why should America invest billions in a war seemingly distant from the immediate challenges we face at home? For him, living worlds away from the conflict in Eastern Europe, the relevance seemed minimal. My perspective, shaped by summers spent doing non-profit work in orphanages in Romania, is admittedly different. The region's struggles resonate more personally with me. Yet, I understand why, amidst pressing domestic issues like inflation, school safety, and border security, the conflict in Ukraine might appear distant and disconnected to many Americans. However, this view overlooks the broader implications of the conflict, particularly its impact on international rules and future global stability.

The United States has committed over $75 billion in aid to Ukraine, as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations. This aid, primarily in training, equipment, and intelligence, is not merely a gesture of goodwill; it's a strategic investment in global security. This commitment now faces challenges as some congressional Republicans question further funding, citing domestic priorities. While their concerns have merit, the perspective is short-sighted. Withholding support from a democracy under attack is tantamount to disregarding the very principles of Western values, including free trade, economic development, and adherence to international ru. This conflict represents a unique form of competition with an adversary, where the West engages without committing personnel to the fight.

Addressing domestic issues is crucial, but supporting Ukraine is not a zero-sum game. The conflict is more than a regional dispute; it's a confrontation with one of our greatest adversaries. If Russia's unprovoked invasion and disregard for international law in Ukraine go unchecked, what stops them from similar aggression elsewhere? Figures like David Petraeus have highlighted the potential for Russian expansion into regions like Moldova or the Baltic states. The concern extends to Sweden and Finland, with Russia already issuing threats.

Advertisement



Moreover, allowing a bad actor like Putin to assert his will without international accountability sets a dangerous precedent. It signals to other adversaries, like China, that military actions in places such as Taiwan or the South China Sea might be feasible. It also risks normalizing unprovoked military aggression as a means for control when international rules are inconvenient.

Here is where the long view becomes crucial. Our adversaries are strategically vying for control of a region that grows more critical daily – the Arctic. The significance of the Arctic in this geopolitical puzzle is immense. Both Russia and China are ramping up their military presence, conducting scientific research, and eyeing the region's vast natural resources. The melting Arctic ice is transforming the region into a new frontier of global importance, impacting security, navigation, and resource availability. The Foreign Policy Research Institute notes that Russia's military buildup in the Arctic significantly outpaces that of Western countries; "Russia has rebuilt almost all of its Soviet-era Arctic military bases close to its Western border." If Russia's aggression in Ukraine is left unchecked, it sets a dangerous precedent for their future actions in strategically critical areas like the Arctic.

The conflict in Ukraine transcends national borders and immediate concerns. It's a litmus test for global stability and the enforcement of international norms. By supporting Ukraine, the U.S. is not just aiding a foreign ally; it's upholding a global order that safeguards democratic values and prevents the unchecked rise of authoritarian powers. The Arctic is a prime example of what's at stake.

If we adopt a myopic view and dismiss Ukraine's struggle as irrelevant, we risk emboldening adversaries in regions where the stakes for American security and interests are even higher, and we lose in the strategic play of American interests globally. The Ukraine conflict is a pivotal battleground in a broader contest of values and power – one where American engagement is not just beneficial but essential. Upholding a global framework of respected international rules and norms is pivotal not only for safeguarding American interests abroad but also for enabling effective investment in our domestic priorities, such as infrastructure and education. This balanced approach ensures our national security while fostering a stable environment for addressing our internal challenges.