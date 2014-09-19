The world’s most dangerous terrorist

Never has it been more obvious that the most dangerous and destructive global terrorist organisation in the world is the United States of America. Unbridled and arrogant US superiority is a consequence of the "full-spectrum global dominance" the US deliberately sought to build following the fall of the Soviet Union 30bricsyears ago. US' economic and military dominance enables it to dictate the terms of one-sided relationships with all other countries – and to proceed largely unchallenged.

In recent months, rampant US terrorism has been evidenced by blatant support of Israel's genocidal murder of Palestinians, airstrikes on Yemen, airstrikes on Iran and Syria, killing thousands of Gaza civilians and destroying the entire infrastructure of Palestine. The images of maimed and killed children in Gaza (over 11,500) and their grieving parents (if they have not also been killed) are just heart-breaking. US bombs and missiles delivered by Israel – the US must be seen has complicit in these war crimes.

US terror' tactics were also reflected in the Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine conflicts – all wars that were (or are being) lost by the US but resulted in many thousands of civilian deaths and widespread destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, businesses and national infrastructures.

Biden's "justification" for recent air attacks on Iraq (killing over 40) was that they were in retaliation for three US military personnel being killed by drones from an unidentified attacker. "They were killed by weapons supplied by Iraq and so Iraq must be held responsible". What mindless, ignorant duplicity Biden shows when the US has supplied Israel with the weapons to murder over 30,000 Palestinians. Who is the real terrorist here?

The US has encircled southern and eastern China with a fearsome array of military bases. It conducts provocative military exercises right on China's doorstep. This is the US response to a fear of China's rise to superpower status. Is this fear a key factor driving the US' increasingly belligerent military adventures around the world?

US loss of dominance is the new reality. The US now lags economically and socially behind China in every area of activity, except perhaps OFFENSIVE military capability. In healthcare, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, housing, road, rail and air transportation, clean power, fusion energy research, employment, education at all levels, scientific research, electric vehicles, computing, space exploration, the environment, conservation and sustainability, tourism and general manufacturing - China is now ahead of the US - far ahead in some cases – and their lead is increasing.

China is also arguably ahead in truly DEFENSIVE military capacity. It has built land-, air- and sea-based military forces focused solely on protecting its homeland. It has virtually no overseas military bases, does not contribute militarily to overseas "skirmishes" and has no military "treaties" with other countries. It is at the forefront of providing humanitarian aid where needed.

China's Constitution contains no rhetoric with ill-defined terms like "freedom and liberty" and there is certainly nothing about "the right to bear arms". The Constitution AND China's actions adhere to five clear and precise principles:

Showing mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression and non-interference in other country's internal affairs. Promoting equality and mutual benefit between countries in peaceful coexistence and adhering to a path of peaceful development. Developing diplomatic relations and economic and cultural exchanges with other countries and working to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Consistent opposition to imperialism, hegemonism and colonialism, working to strengthen unity with the people of other countries, supporting oppressed and developing nations. Striving to safeguard world peace and promote the cause of human progress.

Despite all the anti-China propaganda from the West, China never deviates from these five principles – either in its diplomatic pronouncements OR in its actions.

While the US is building walls to keep people out, China, Thailand and The Philippines are introducing visa-free travel between their countries. Foreigners (including Americans) are finding it increasingly easier to obtain visas to visit China – let us hope that more people will see the real China – not the fictitious "bad China" depicted in Western media. People willing to contribute their expertise to the Chinese economy or society can now more readily obtain a resident visa.

Chinese diplomacy based on mutual respect and genuine win-win cooperation is clearly gaining favour with an increasing array of international partners.