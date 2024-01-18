Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The most important reserve bank governor for Australia?

By Graham Young - posted Friday, 23 February 2024

Michelle Bullock, the new governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), is shaping as one of Treasurer Jim Chalmer's best appointments, but one he may well be regretting. We should be grateful.

The RBA has decided to leave the cash rate where it is. This is the first decision made under changes recommended by the "Review of the Reserve Bank." Story continues below advertisement AD

Because of the review's recommendations, we are better informed of what the bank is thinking. It now puts out minutes of its meeting, and the governor of the bank also does a press conference. These are good innovations.

Advertisement

Reserve Bank meetings used to occur on the first Tuesday of the month, apart from January, making for 11 meetings.

Under the new rules, the bank will now meet every six weeks, making for eight meetings a year, and meetings will occur over two consecutive days, rather than being a one-day event.

I'm not sure why this would necessarily lead to better decisions, but in the case of the meeting just gone it hasn't impaired the bank's judgement.

It's certainly plain from the minutes and the press conference that the RBA intends to lean against federal government policy and that the interest rate relief the government appears to crave is not coming any time soon.

The bank warns that interest rates will not be falling until it is sure that prices are constrained and will fall into its target range of 2-3 percent. It expects this to happen by 2025.

At the same time, the governor also opined that rates would not be going back to 0.15 percent, which she says was an emergency reaction to the unprecedented pandemic.

Advertisement

In other words, rates may not have far to drop anyway.

The RBA is most concerned about inflation in services, and it assumes that wage increases are now restrained, and consistent with its inflation target. Story continues below advertisement AD

It also acknowledges that there are still some logistical challenges hanging over from the COVID period, as well as materialising as a result of more recent disruptions, such as the Houthi actions in the Red Sea.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

This article was first published by the Epoch Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

3 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 3 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy