The California Energy Scam: Newsom’s actions of 'leaking' emissions to poorer developing countries

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has been vocal about his commitment to reducing in-state greenhouse gas emissions, but much of his "success" has been accomplished by "leaking" those emissions to offshore locations with miniscule environmental regulations compared to California.

The state also has the highest poverty rate in the nation, the highest state income tax in the nation, the highest gas taxes in the nation, and record homelessness.

The states' population needs cost effective products in their daily lives.

The Governor supports manufacturing in poorer developing countries with minimal environmental regulations, i.e. "leakage" of emissions to others to achieve cost effective products for its population.

By "leaking" emissions to other countries, California successfully reduces its in-state emissions, but effectively induces net increases to the world's emissions!

Newsom's actions of "leaking" emissions to poorer developing countries violate many sections of the written legal framework of The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA)and California Global Warming Solutions Act (AB32).

The written legal "green" framework statutes in California that Newsom circumvents are:

A California statute passed in 1970, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), that was signed into law by then-Governor Ronald Reagan and was the beginning of the State's "green" movement.

Then in 2006, the passage of the California Global Warming Solutions Act (AB 32) marked a watershed moment in California's history. By requiring in law, a sharp reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, California set the stage for its transition to a sustainable, (in-state) low-carbon future.

Of those two voluminous documents, CEQA and AB32, Governor Newsom has chosen just five words from AB32 Section 38562 (4) "reduce toxic air contaminant emissions" as the foundation of his mandates, and his personal emission policy to clean the "air bubble" inside California borders by leaking those emissions to others outside the boundaries of California.

Here are a few sections from AB 32, the California Global Warming Solutions Actthat demonstrate the Governor's actions that increase the "leakage" of emissions to developing countries to clean the "air bubble" around California:

1. AB32 section 38564 states: "The state board shall consult with other states, and the federal government, and other nations to identify the most effective strategies and methods to reduce greenhouse gases, manage greenhouse gas control programs, and to facilitate the development of integrated and cost-effective regional, national, and international greenhouse gas reduction programs".

a. A consequence of the renewable electricity (RE) movement is that most of the exotic minerals and metals needed by EV batteries, wind turbine, and solar panels are being mined in developing countries with virtually no environmental laws nor labor laws, thus the exploitation of people of yellow, brown, and black skin, and the environmental degradation to their local landscapes, all "unseen" by California eyes.