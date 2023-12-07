Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Brace for the new ‘mega-censor’ who will determine what is correct and true

By Graham Young - posted Thursday, 18 January 2024

With various Australia Day arguments circulating around, it leads to the question of what it means to be Australian.

Is Australia a place, or is it a set of ideas and sensibilities?

Story continues below advertisement AD

Advertisement

One piece of legislation and one set of regulations might end those debates forever as they will censor everything so that we must all agree with the government.

The legislation is the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023, and the regulations are the Draft Online Safety (Relevant Electronic Services-Class 1A and Class 1B Material) Industry Standard 2024.

Both are under the control of the Australian Communication and Media Authority (ACMA).

Originally a simple regulator, formed from the merger of the Australian Broadcasting Authority and the Australian Communications Authority in 2005, ACMA is morphing into a mega-censor, capable of directing or curtailing public political discussion and eavesdropping without a warrant on those merely suspected of potential terrorism and crimes.

The 'Misinformation and Disinformation' Bill

The Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill will allow ACMA to regulate anything it deems misinformation (unintentionally wrong content) or disinformation (intentionally wrong content) on websites.

Large media companies that are members of the Australian Press Council are exempted and left to the Press Council to deal with.

Advertisement

Smaller players like blogs, political and organisational websites, niche internet publishers, and many of the authors on aggregated publishing platforms like Substack, would come under their control.

Through the use of imposed standards of conduct, ACMA will be able to determine the "truth" of what they publish.

If there is any doubt as to ACMA's role as a state censor, the legislation specifically states that government information cannot be misinformation or disinformation.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

This article was first published by the Epoch Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

6 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 6 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy