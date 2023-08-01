In 2023, we became lost in Neverland on climate change

This year, the UN, governments and even some scientists lost their collective minds on climate change.

In July, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said:

Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. Children swept away by monsoon rains, families running from the flames (and) workers collapsing in scorching heat.

Guterres now claims that "the era of global warming has ended" and "the era of global boiling has arrived."

Three months later,Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said the same at the opening session of the 2023 Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik.

She said,

We no longer find ourselves in an era of global warming but of global boiling.

Not to be left behind in absurd, end-of-the-world rhetoric, President Joe Biden told the media in Hanoi in September (see Remarks by President Biden in a Press Conference | The White House):

… the only existential threat humanity faces even more frightening than a - than a nuclear war is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 - 10 years. We're - that'd be real trouble. There's no way back from that.

And, in October, twelve international scientists had a study titled "The 2023 State of the Climate Report: Entering Uncharted Territory" published in the journal Bioscience declaring:

...life on planet Earth is under siege" and that "we are pushing our planetary systems into dangerous instability.

And don't get me started on the insanity of 97,000 delegates getting together in Dubai to proclaim even crazier proclamations.