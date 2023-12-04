When the ice returns

A long time ago

the universe was made of ice. Then one day the ice began to melt,

and a mist rose into the sky. Out of the mist came a giant made of frost,

and the earth and heavens were made from his body. That is how the world began,

and that is how the world will end. Not by fire

but by Ice.

An Ancient Scandinavian Legend, quoted by Robert W Felix in his great book: Not by Fire but by Ice.

Earth is living in the latter days of the Holocene Warm Era. This is the latest short, fertile, warm interlude within the long, barren, Pleistocene Ice Age.

From: John Kehr 2011 "The Inconvenient Skeptic", p42.

Temperature Reconstruction using deep sea sediment cores. After Raymo, 2005.

We are at the top on the RHS of that cycle. Does that look like a bottom, or a top?



Despite what the climate-scare-media tell us, the big danger facing life on Earth is not global warming - it is a return of the deathly Pleistocene ice sheets which once covered the great grain belts of Eurasia and North America. Such global cooling will also trigger plant starvation as more carbon dioxide plant food is dissolved from the atmosphere into the cooling oceans.

We have abundant evidence that alarmist computer modellers have no ability to forecast climate. Meteorologists are gaining the ability to forecast weather up to a week ahead and the trends in ocean temperatures can help forecast whether we have El Nino or La Nina conditions for the next year. But for weather or climate forecasts beyond one year we must look to other scientific disciplines – geology, archaeology, physics and astronomy.

Geological evidence comes from ice cores, deep drilling, stratigraphic mappings and clues exposed in mines and quarries. These records show clearly that with no help from human activities, Earth has suffered recurring periods of volcanism, tidal waves, floods, droughts, asteroid strikes, planetary disruptions, magnetic reversals, ice ages and the extinction of many species. Archaeology and studies of tree rings have also revealed more recent evidence of disruptive natural climate changes.

The global warmth we enjoy today can only come from two sources - the sun or the Earth's molten core.

The major and most reliable source of global warming is that big nuclear power plant in the sky. Our sun directs a continual stream of radiant energy towards Earth. This solar energy melts ice and evaporates water from oceans, seas and lakes. This feeds rain and snow, provides energy for plant life and generates the atmospheric convection that powers trade winds, storms, tornados and cyclones.

Energy also reaches the surface and the oceans from the molten core of the Earth via surface and sub-surface volcanic activity. Many volcanoes on land are generally quiet now but the geological evidence shows that there are periods of massive and destructive volcanic activity often coincident with species extinction and the onset of new episodes of life.

Our scary computerised forecasts of dangerous global warming are based solely on an absolutely trivial factor – the extent to which human production of carbon dioxide and methane may affect global weather by slowing down the transmission of solar energy through the atmosphere. They also ignore the fact that CO2 feeds all plant life (which feeds all animal life) and dismiss the fact that current levels of CO2 in the atmosphere are dangerously low.