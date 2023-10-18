Superglue not needed

It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so.

That quote attributed to Samuel Clemens' altar ego Mark Twain, sums up so much of "collective wisdom" in the world today. Some claim it originated before his time but he's one of my favourite boyhood authors so I'll go with him; nowhere is it more apt than with the Western world's current obsession with "climate change".

According to recent calls by the Australian Greens, some alarmist scientists, globalist leaders from the United Nations and World Economic Forum, we should all become " climate activists" to save the world from "an era of global boiling."

We saw the most recent result of that just last week when thousands of school students took part in a climate action strike under the guise of "A sick day for a sick planet". The sickest aspect was a "sick note" provided by University of Melbourne Professor David Karoly and ANU's Professor Nick Abel which stated

The student is 'unfit' to attend school as the government's inaction on climate change has caused 'increased anxiety' among other 'symptoms'. Elevated stress on seeing the impacts of the climate emergency now in Australia and worldwide…Feelings of despair due to the disregard of leaders who won't have to endure the future they'll leave behind.

What perpetual alarmists such as Karoly don't acknowledge is the fact that repeated warnings of "catastrophic climate change" pushed by educators, governments, and a mainly compliant media hungry for headlines is responsible for the "increased anxiety" rather than any tangible evidence of a rapidly warming climate. All this is based on dodgy computer modelling and an unproven hypothesis that anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions are responsible, rather than natural cyclical changes.

Despite the headlines, nothing we have seen in the past decade is "unprecedented" . As Dorothea Mackellar eloquently pointed out in My Country, we are a land of droughts and flooding rains. There have been bigger floods, worse droughts, higher temperatures and more severe cyclones than any witnessed by any young millennials or their parents, despite efforts by The Bureau of Meterology to expunge some historical records and "homogenise" temperature readings that stand out from an accepted average. This has been highlighted by Dr Jennifer Marohasy

The current concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is about 400 parts per million and it has been much higher in eons past, where plants, animals and coral reefs survived and thrived. From Wikipedia:

Concentrations of CO2in the atmosphere were as high as 4,000 ppm during the Cambrian period about 500 million years ago, and as low as 180 ppm during the Quaternary glaciationof the last two million years.[4]Reconstructed temperature records for the last 420 million years indicate that atmospheric CO2concentrations peaked at approximately 2,000 ppm during the Devonian (400 Ma) period, and again in the Triassic (220–200 Ma) period and was four times current levels during the Jurassic period (201–145 Ma).[16][17]

And according to an article in US website PJ Media earlier this year,

Recently published data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that there has not been global warming for the past eight years. And NASA satellite data reportedly confirms that evidence, showing no global warming for eight years and five months… But leftists are quick to warn people against drawing the obvious conclusion that the world isn't about to become a burning ball of fire. Recently published evidence also showed that there wasactually a near-record low of major hurricanes in 2022, indicating that weather isn't getting progressively and exponentially worse globally, despite the climate frenzy of the media and governments. And the Northeast is currently experiencing record cold in a harsh winter…

So before we buy a few tubes of superglue to anchor ourselves to a busy city street or catch a flight to Paris or London where we can deface Van Gough and Picasso's priceless art works to "save the planet," it's worth taking a step back to ponder some other dire warnings: