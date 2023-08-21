Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Death taxes are no way to deal with intergenerational inequality

By Graham Young - posted Friday, 22 September 2023

The appointment of Danielle Wood, current CEO of Melbourne-based think tank the Grattan Institute, as the new chair of the Productivity Commission signals the beginning of the surrender to the left of this government body.

Not that it may make much difference-most of its recommendations are "honoured in the breach rather than the observance" with the Australian federal government not moving to implement any of its recent 72 recommendations from its 2023 Productivity Inquiry.

Out of the 26 recommendations in the previous report, completed in 2017, all were neglected save for part of one recommendation-to change from stamp duties to land tax-which has been partially implemented in New South Wales.

Advertisement

Current Treasurer Jim Chalmers has expressed a desire to "reform" the Productivity Commission and initially appointed fellow alumnus of the office of former federal Treasurer Wayne Swan, Chris Barrett, to do the job.

After being appointed Mr. Barrett decided to return home to Victoria where he had been deputy secretary of the state's Treasury to be promoted.

The Productivity Commission job must have looked uninviting if the chance to preside over the gradual bankruptcy of Victoria was more appealing.

The roots of the Grattan Institute

I've often remarked that if you want to see where Labor is heading, check out the Grattan Institute. It was initially established in 2008 during the prime ministership of Kevin Rudd with funding from the Victorian and Commonwealth governments, as well as Melbourne University and mining giant BHP.

From the beginning, it's been a source of anodyne left-wing policies which tend to follow The Guardian and Crikey media outlets rather than the other way around.

It is called the Grattan Institute because it sits in a building owned by the University of Melbourne on Grattan Street, and no one could think of a better name. Most think tanks can do better than that, so it got off to an unimaginative and unpromising start.

Advertisement

The first CEO John Daley was a former banker who had a history both as a lawyer and a public servant in Victoria with a keen eye for political wins, but a clear leftward bias.

Mr. Daley was early onto the climate change bandwagon. I remember attending a presentation where he said the costs of decarbonisation were trivial. I quizzed him about heavy electricity users like aluminium smelters only to be assured that most of ours would be fine.

That prediction hasn't worn well with all of our smelters on borrowed time, and Rio Tinto making an allowance of $1.7 billion against its alumina refineries in its last annual report.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

This article was first published by the Epoch Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

5 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 5 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy