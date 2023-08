Will the zero curse stop Biden?

American presidents elected in a year ending with a zero have a tendency to die in office. Will Joe Biden (elected in 2020) also die in office?

Presidents are elected every four years in even-numbered years. This means that a president could be elected in a year ending with a 2, 4, 6, 8, or zero.

However, virtually every president who has died in office, was elected in a zero year:

William Henry Harrison: elected 1840, died 1841

Abrahma Lincoln: elected 1860, died in 1865

James A Garfield: elected in 1880, died 1881

William McKinley: elected in 1900, died in 1901

Warren Harding: elected in 1920, died in 1923

Franklin D Roosevelt: re-elected in 1940 for an unprecedented third term, died in 1945

John F Kennedy: elected in 1960, died in 1963

Seven presidents, most of whom were assassinated.