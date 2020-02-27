Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Labor must walk the talk on the Indigenous Voice

By Jim Green and Michele Madigan - posted Monday, 17 July 2023

If the Albanese Labor government wants to restore confidence in its plan for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, it needs to walk the talk and respect Aboriginal voices. Currently, the government is ignoring the Barngarla Traditional Owners who are unanimous in their opposition to the government's plan for a national nuclear waste dump (or 'facility') near Kimba on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula.

Labor inherited the Kimba dump plan from the Morrison Coalition government. Barngarla Traditional Owners were excluded from a so-called 'community ballot' by the Morrison government. The results of an independent, professional survey of Barngarla Traditional Owners â€’ which found absolutely no support for the proposed dump â€’ were also ignored.

Jason Bilney, Chair of the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation, said: "It is a simple truth that had we, as the First People for the area, been included in the Kimba community ballot rather than unfairly denied the right to vote, then the community ballot would never have returned a yes vote."

Advertisement

Federal parliament's Joint Committee on Human Rights Committee unanimously concluded in an April 2020 report that the Morrison government was violating the human rights of Barngarla people. Even the Coalition members of the committee endorsed the report.

But the Morrison government continued to ignore the human rights of the Barngarla people.

The Morrison government also tried to pass legislation which would deny Barngarla Traditional Owners the right to a judicial review of the nomination of the Kimba dump site. However the draft legislation was blocked by Labor, minor parties and independent Senators.

It took 21 years for the Barngarla people to secure Native Title of their country through a court determination. Six months later, the Morrison government nominated Barngarla country for the proposed nuclear waste dump.

It was expected â€’ or at least hoped â€’ that the incoming Albanese Labor government would dump the controversial dump proposal after the May 2022 election. But Labor has pressed ahead with the Kimba dump proposal, led by federal resources minister Madeleine King.

Labor isn't responsible for the plan to dump nuclear waste on Kimba farming land. But that's no excuse for continuing with a controversial and strongly-contested proposal.

Advertisement

Labor's position is that Barngarla Traditional Owners can challenge the dump plan in the courts. And that is what is happening: the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation launched a legal challenge against the Morrison government's declaration of the Kimba dump site. The matter is before the Federal Court and a decision is expected on July 18 (with the proviso that an appeal to the full bench of the Federal Court may follow).

There are at least two problems with Labor's position. Firstly, the government â€’ first the Morrison government and now the Albanese government â€’ has vastly greater resources to contest a legal challenge. Indeed the government has spent $13 million fighting the Barngarla Traditional Owners in the Federal Court. Barngarla Traditional Owners haven't even spent half a million dollars; and needless to say they have many pressing demands on their limited resources.

There is no other example in recent Australian history of this level of legal attack on an Aboriginal group.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Authors

Dr Jim Green is the editor of the Nuclear Monitor newsletter and the national nuclear campaigner with Friends of the Earth Australia.

Michele Madigan is a Sister of St Joseph who has spent the past 40 years working with Aboriginal people across SA.

Other articles by these Authors

All articles by Jim Green
All articles by Michele Madigan

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy