Unsustainable housing policies

While Labour, Coalition and the Greens battle it out in parliament over the housing bill, vulnerable groups in society continue to live without a roof over their heads.

People with a disability and those fleeing domestic violence are the forgotten ones left behind while politicians play politics.

We are seeing a massive rental crisis, and there are two components to what is causing it.

The number one issue is obviously the soaring rental prices due to rising interest rates.

Most landlords only own one investment property and have little choice but to raise rents to survive.

The second challenge is lower house density than prior to COVID.

Worldwide shared accommodation is really common, but in Australia that is not the case.

Philip Lowe's comments in early June went down like a lead balloon, but his advice was not wrong.

We are a little spoiled in Australia, compared to other countries around the world where shared housing is the only option.

However, we also don't have many regional city centres and don't tend to spread out too far from the cities.

This creates afalse perception that we have to live close to the CBD and those that live further out are disadvantaged.

While sharing your household is not for everyone, there is a certain age group and demographic that could benefit from sharing.