Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Where is the government's promised royal commission into the COVID pandemic?

By Scott Prasser - posted Friday, 30 June 2023

Recently, the Australian Medical Association joined the growing number of organisations, commentors, law professors, left- and right-wing think tanks, former and current government leaders and senators who have called on the Albanese government to honour its pre-election promises and subsequent statements to appoint a royal commission into assessing Australia's response to the pandemic.

Also, the Albanese government continues to ignore the Senate COVID inquiry dominated by Labor and Green members and chaired by Senator Katy Gallagher, now Finance Minister, which recommended that "a royal commission be established to examine Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic to inform preparedness for future COVID-19 waves and future pandemics".

The president of the AMA Professor Steve Robson has argued that "now is the perfect time" to hold a royal commission, as the destructive part of the pandemic is now behind us and before there are further outbreaks of COVID-19 type outbreaks that he expects "to be more regular occurrences".

Advertisement

Also, a royal commission should be appointed now before it get to close to the next federal election.

Appropriately, the AMA stressed it wanted the royal commission to focus on what can be learnt from the recent event to manage matters better in the future, rather than to seek to allocate blame for any aspects of handling the pandemic.

This is desirable but as the 2011 Queensland floods commission of inquiry under Catherine Holmes showed (presently chairing the robodebt royal commission), this is not always easy to achieve.

Most agree that any royal commission would need to be a joint federal-state inquiry given the important constitutional responsibilities of the states in handling many aspects of managing the pandemic. States and territories would have to pass similar letters patent to the Commonwealth's so the royal commission would have powers to probe all jurisdictions across Australia.

Certainly, there are many real issues to review regardless of Australia's general lower death rates from the COVID-19 virus and an economy that bounced back faster than many others.

These issues include: vaccine rollout; use of expert advice; constitutionality of state responses including border closures; necessity and impacts of school closures; loss of civil liberties; excessive government spending; effects on business; the efficacy of the vaccinations; the role of national cabinet; and future planning arrangements.

Advertisement

Commissions of inquiry into the pandemic have been held in Sweden and Norway, a major inquiry is underway in the United Kingdom and last December the Ardern New Zealand government appointed a royal commission.

Instead of holding a promised inquiry into the pandemic that is reported to have killed 20,000 Australians, the Albanese government instead rushed to appoint a royal commission into its predecessor's robodebt scheme notwithstanding issues of public administration that deserve attention in relation to that program.

The Albanese government's reluctance to appoint a royal commission might be because any inquiry would have to review what five Labor states and territories did during this period - this could be problematic given some of their questionable antics.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

This article was first published in the Canberra Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Scott Prasser is author of Robert Menzies: Man or Myth and is Series Editor of Connor Court's Australian Biographical Series, and has written numerous academic articles and chapters on federal and state Liberal parties and Coalition politics.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Scott Prasser

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Scott Prasser
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy