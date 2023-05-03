Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Labor reshaping Australia’s IR system to fit the union vision

By Graham Young - posted Monday, 5 June 2023

The Australian Labor Party and the trade unions have been waging a war against what they call "insecure work" and contracting for some years, but it is only now they are in power that the reality is starting to dawn on employers.

Take BHP.

The mining giant complains that the cost of Labor's "Same Job. Same Pay" policy will cost it $1.3 billion (US$850 million) per year. Apparently in the mining industry contract labour, hired through a labour hire firm, works for less pay than someone employed directly.

Advertisement

This is apparently by design. When large miners negotiate deals with the unions they tend to accept higher pay rates knowing that they can fill up a significant amount of their labour demand with contractors at a cheaper rate.

BHP claims that the $1.3 billion is the equivalent of 5,000 jobs. That means that the average pay of a worker is $260,000. It's no wonder that there are plenty of contract workers available for hire at a figure somewhat less than that, but still well-over average pay rates.

Should we feel sorry for BHP? At current profit levels, an additional $1.3 billion would appear to be fairly trivial. BHP earned a net profit after tax of US$41 billion (A$63 billion), making the loss equivalent to two percent of net profit.

But commodities are a cyclical business, and only 2 years ago in 2020, BHP's full-year profit was US$8 billion (A$12 billion approx), in which case it would have been more than 10 percent of profit.

Besides, companies like BHP run tight ships, and an increase in the wage bill will almost inevitably mean redundancies, so we should be thinking more about the BHP workers.

The unions like to portray anyone being paid less than anyone else as exploitation, but it's hard to see someone on $200,000 plus as downtrodden.

Advertisement

Oversimplifying the employer-employee relationship

The truth is that there are a variety of reasons why people will work for less, or more, or on contract.

Contract work gives the worker more flexibility, or it may allow them to work more hours for higher wages, just at a lower unit cost.

From a business point of view if you are in a cyclical industry, the ability to stand down a worker by terminating a contract rather than making them redundant, with all that entails, can be attractive, and even necessary to survival.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published by the Epoch Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy