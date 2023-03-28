Support Us!

You can still be a hero if only you muster the courage: an open letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu

By Alon Ben-Meir - posted Thursday, 27 April 2023

I can't imagine how you must feel. Perhaps never throughout your political career have you faced a more fateful test in your life. You have placed yourself in an untenable state. If you win the battle over your judiciary 'reforms', you lose, as the public will never stand for it which you have just seen.

If a compromise is achieved, you will still lose since you have shattered the public's trust in you.And if you fail to attain your goal, you lose, for your government will certainly crumble.

You have lost your way. You believe that you are indispensable, and the country cannot survive without you. How wrong and self-conceited you must be, because the country will be so much better off without you.

No matter how your ill-fated scheme to overhaul the judiciary comes to an end, its shadows will haunt you.Your past achievements will be buried under the stain of your twisted design, unless you muster the courage to face the bitter truth and resign.

Your historic political demise began when you formed your current government, distributed ministry portfolios like candy.

You gave in to a messianic cult,

the likes of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose thirst for Palestinian blood is unquenchable.

You trapped yourself by these two incompetent degenerates, two renegades, who believe in the Jews' spiritual supremacy as the Chosen People, and their divinely ordained right to inherit the whole land of biblical Israel.

Two charlatans who seek to liquidate the Palestinians if they only could.

To dissuade Ben-Gvir-a convicted terrorist-from resigning in the wake of suspending the legislation, you treacherously endowed him with a private militia, free to terrorize Israeli Arabs and Palestinians under occupation, to bully and pester secular Israeli Jews.

You betrayed Israel's founders' vision and values, sacrificing the nation on the altar of your self-interest and voracious hunger for power only to escape justice, instead of standing tall and taking the blame.

You have rendered yourself impaired, unfit to govern even if you prevail. You have torn Israel's social fabric, causing an ominous divide among the populace. Tensions between secular and Orthodox Jews are seething. The gulf between left and right is dangerously flaring, and the rift between Ashkenazim and Mizrahim is only widening.

About the Author

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Alon Ben-Meir

