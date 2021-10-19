How pro-lifers can fight the climate scare threatening their movement

In "Using the Climate Change Scare to Promote Abortion," my March 21st America Out Loud article, I described how climate alarmists are promoting abortion to lessen our population to supposedly help stop climate change. I also showed that the abortion industry is now citing climate change concerns to promote their agenda as well.

But both of these arguments utterly fail if pro-life activists demonstrate clearly that there is no climate emergency-not now, nor at any time in the foreseeable future. And that is exactly the case.

To show this, pro-lifers need not delve deeply into the complex science of climate change, such as the findings of Dr. William A. vanWijngaarden of Department of Physics and Astronomy, York University, Canada, and Dr. William Happer of the Department of Physics, Princeton University, that at current concentrations, increasing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases have a very little effect on temperatures (see their paper "Dependence of Earth's Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases"). That work is both important and fascinating, but for someone not trained in science, it is not easy to decipher.

Instead, pro-lifers should take the approach of The Right Climate Stuff (TRCS), a group of retired and highly experienced engineers and scientists, many of whom took America to the Moon in the Apollo program. Their motto is:

"In God we trust, all others bring data."

After analyzing the best empirical data available, the TRCS team concluded that there is no climate crisis and increasing carbon dioxide and rising temperatures will be highly beneficial to our civilization and the biosphere. To learn more about TRCS and their work, I direct readers to my articles and podcast about this outstanding team:

Over the next couple of weeks, I will demonstrate how pro-lifers can follow TRCS's lead and use real world data to fight back against the climate change myths threatening their movement.

Let's start with the rise in so-called "global average temperature*."

[*Strictly speaking, a "global temperature" does not exist. Temperature, like density, pressure, viscosity or any intrinsic property of a substance, is not something that can be averaged. Global temperature is merely a statistic that may, or may not, be useful in different circumstances. For more on this topic, see "Does a Global Temperature Exist?" by Essex, McKitrick and Andresen in the Journal of Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics.]

As can be seen in the graph below, this average has risen only just over 1o Celsius since 1875. This slight warming has been beneficial as we recovered from the centuries-long Little Ice Age during which cold conditions caused widespread crop failures and other serious hardships across the world.