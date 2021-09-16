Pro-life movement threatened by the climate scare

A couple of weeks ago, I was invited to speak to Campaign Life Coalition Ottawa

about climate change and the potential threat that climate alarmism poses to the objectives of pro-lifers. The title of the event is "Why global warming alarmism is a threat to unborn children... and the pro-life movement."

In preparation for the event, I researched whether climate activist groups had anything to say about abortion and was surprised to see they do indeed. While their position is usually cloaked in a supposed respect for woman's rights, many of these groups strongly support abortion and it is clear that their drive for de-population is a major reason for it. For example, in his Feb 6, 2017 interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Michael Brune, then Sierra Club Executive Director, was asked:

Last year on the anniversary of Roe v Wade, you all issued a press release saying that the Sierra Club stands in solidarity with [the pro-abortion] Planned Parenthood…Why does legal abortion make the environment better?

Brune answered with the usual justification about believing in empowering women, etc.

So Carlson asked again:

What does that do with the environment? Like how specifically does more abortion or legal abortion help the environment?

Brune finally admitted:

Well, it helps to address the number of people that we have on this planet. We feel that one of the ways in which we can get to a sustainable population is to empower women to make choices about their own families.

Bingo. They want abortion because they want less people on Earth to supposedly protect the environment, specifically to "stop climate change," a wholly impossible objective, of course.

Brune next boasted about how the Sierra Club "is working hard to transition off of fossil fuels to move towards 'clean energy.'" Yes, that too would reduce Earth's population since moving off these reliable fuels at any time in the foreseeable future would result in poverty, famine and wars, killing billions.

This seems to have been going on for a long time. In the 1998 news release, "Sierra Club Spends Millions on Pro-abortion Propaganda," Life Site reported that Sierra were paying for political ads on TV and radio, promoting, among other things, "abortion rights."