Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Brisbane 2032 - Olympic-sized white elephants

By Scott Prasser - posted Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Last week Prime Minister Albanese flew into Brisbane to announce the Commonwealth contribution of $3.5 billion towards the $7 billion cost of the infrastructure for 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

This is $2 billion more than the original estimate of $5 billion - a 40 per cent escalation.

It is just one of the many cost overruns already starting that plague most Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Expect many more.

The Brisbane Olympic Games will be our own very big white elephant project – you know those projects that cost so much and deliver so little and serve no real useful purpose – which we can all see as it grows and grows in front of our very eyes.

And remember, Brisbane only got the Games because we were the only mug left in the international competition to hold this expensive sporting extravaganza.

Of course, we already knew that the planned rebuild of the Gabba stadium has blown out in just two years from $1billion to $2.7 billion – a mere 170 per cent increase – almost treble original cost estimates.

All for an extra 8,000 seats we are told.

Lest we forget the Gabba was redeveloped in six stages which was completed in 2005 at a cost of $128 million, with an additional refurbishment at a cost of $35 million only completed in 2020. Chicken feed in comparison to what is now on the table.

Advertisement

So if you think these will be the final figures for this stadium and whatever other pieces of infrastructure that is going to be built for these Olympics you are kidding yourself.

Promises that Olympic Games are bonanzas for host cities and countries do not hold up in terms of economic or other touted benefits.

Independent researchers highlight cost overruns haunt all recent Olympic Games.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Scott Prasser is co-editor with David Gration and Bruce Kingston of White Elephant Stampede: Case Studies in Policy and Management Failures (Connor Court 2022) and this article relies on one of its chapters. To purchase click here.

This article was first publshed on Policy Insights.


 

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

6 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Scott Prasser is author of Robert Menzies: Man or Myth and is Series Editor of Connor Court's Australian Biographical Series, and has written numerous academic articles and chapters on federal and state Liberal parties and Coalition politics.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Scott Prasser

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Scott Prasser
Article Tools
Comment 6 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy