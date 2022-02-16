Football code wars are silly, let the fans speak with their feet

With extensive interest in Australia's recent World Cup performance, a few commentators have expressed an opinion that soccer is the “only” international sport capable of “uniting Australia”.

The sentiment suggests that more Australians should be supporting the biggest world sport of all.

But, I for one, embrace Australia’s soccer history, the nation’s interest in many football codes, and Australia’s 2022 World Cup (WC) performance and al others over the years.

Advertisement



Soccer is indeed the world’s most competitive sport, and just making the World Cup competition is a considerable achievement, never mind winning a few matches and making the last 16 as the Socceroos did in 2022.

I have faith that our youngsters (and us older fans) will continue to embrace different codes, although I recognise that competition between the sports can lead to changing fortunes for each code over time.

I celebrate our sporting diversity.

Mathew Leckie, one of Australia’s current soccer stars, used to play Australian Rules football until the age 11 before playing soccer with his school mates at an inner west Melbourne school.

Leckie (an Essendon AFL supporter) notes how his family always got together to support Australia at the World Cup, and how he caught the soccer bug at 16 when watching the 2006 WC.

He states “How big the World Cup is could be just one of those things that clicks in their heads and says I want to be a footballer rather than an AFL player”.

Advertisement



Alex Jesaulenko, one of the all-time Australian Rules greats, only started playing that sport when 14 years of age after earlier playing soccer and rugby union.

For those of us fans who are beyond single football code loyalty, all of the football codes are great games although we too will discuss elements of each game which we may consider imperfect.

While I am not here today to offer my opinion on the strengths and weaknesses of each code, albeit AFL still remains my favourite game, I watch every football code including American football, international rugby sevens and even Gaelic football when I can.