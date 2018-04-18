Support Us!

___________

Missing middle in film and TV

By Natalie Rayment - posted Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Here at YIMBY QLD, we talk an awful lot about the 'missing middle' and 'gentle density'. But just what is the missing middle? Basically, it's anything that's denser than a single-family home, but not as dense as a high-rise tower. You've probably seen examples of missing middle plenty of time before and just not realised it; here are some examples…

House with Accessory Dwelling Unit: Pieces of Her

In the thriller series based on Karin Slaughter's book of the same name, Andy lives in a studio ADU behind her mother, Laura's, house. We learn via flashbacks that this living arrangement began when Andy moved back home to care for Laura while she underwent cancer treatment. The ADU gives Andy a level of independence (she has her own bathroom, laundry, and kitchenette), while still being close in case her mother needs her.

Though set in Georgia, USA, Pieces of Her was mostly filmed in various locations across New South Wales. The ADU itself, however, was added by production. Presumably, their options of a house with a real ADU were limited because, you know… missing.

Fonzie Flat: Happy Days

Few characters can have had the cultural impact that Arthur Herbert 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli has had. Not only is the Fonz a known figure to people who have never seen a single episode of Happy Days, but an entire genre of housing has become synonymous with his name.

For those too young to remember, Fonzie lived in a converted loft above the Cunningham's garage. The "Fonzie Flat" therefore is an independent living space within an existing home. This is typically, but not necessarily, located above the garage. It's a housing type that's being pushed by various governments across Australia

Duplex: Modern Family

At the beginning of every episode of Modern Family, we see Mitch and Cam and their daughter, Lily, standing in front of their stacked duplex. At first, viewers were confused as to why the single-storey interior didn't seem to match the two-storey exterior. However, we soon learned that Pritchett-Tuckers lived in the ground floor dwelling and leased the top floor. This model of living in one half and leasing the other was common in the US and Australia before zoning laws made duplexes illegal to build in many parts of our cities.

For a while, Mitch and Cam helped Cam's down-on-her-luck sister by renting the top floor to her. In the series finale, after Cam accepts his dream job in Missouri, the duplex becomes the perfect first home for niece Hayley and her young family.

Townhouse: Full House

Full House's cheesy opening title sequence has become the stuff of parody. An integral part of the recipe (alongside wholesome theme song and actors turning to smile at the camera), is the zoom out of the Tanner domicile – one of San Francisco's famous Painted Ladies.

This article was first published on YIMBY QLD.

