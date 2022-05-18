Flat White Change the government, or the reef gets it!

As far as Australian left-wing politicians were concerned, the threatened endangerment finding on the Great Barrier Reef was just blackmail.

And now that some of them have their payday, they're not even coy about what they were up to. As reported in last week's Australian:

'The reason that UNESCO in the past has singled out a place as 'at risk' is because they wanted to see greater government investment or greater government action – and since the change of government, both of those things have happened,' [Environment Minister Plibersek] said. 'We'll clearly make the point to UNESCO that there is no need to single the Great Barrier Reef out in this way.'

You have to give her marks for brazen retrospective honesty.

But that is only half the story. One lot of grifters has won their way into government, but a whole lot of others have to keep grifting, and that means the reef can never be allowed to be free – it always has to be on the brink of oblivion.

Take the UN for example. While the folklore positions it as some sort of impartial noble international forum cum legislature of the peoples, it has been completely corrupted. The vast majority of member countries either don't even pretend to be democratic or affect democratic forms but are in fact rampant kleptocracies.

If a potential endangerment finding on the reef can blackmail Australians into paying a group of domestic politicians the salaries that go with being in government, the same thing can be applied at an international level to advantage a group of international politicians who are the shadow government of the world.

Take the latest boondoggle – climate reparations. If you jack up on paying billions of dollars towards climate reparations pity about the reef.

And then along with the international politicians there are the 'research' scientists. Despite the reef having record cover last year, plenty of them are happy to be quoted either saying that the reef is fragile, and can't be guaranteed to keep improving. Or that things aren't as good as they seem.

How fragile can the reef really be? In one shape or form it has been on the East Coast of Australia for 500,000 years. It had to grow back from scratch around 8,000 years ago after the last glaciation lowered sea levels 150 metres making what we now know as the Great Barrier Reef into a plain punctuated by hills.

The Whitsunday Islands? BC 13,000 you mean the Whitsunday Range.

Of course, given our God complex, we need to think that the reef depends on us.