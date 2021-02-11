Small business job summit announces the bubonic plague is preferred to unions

The Christmas / New year family feasts were still ambling their way through my digestive system, and I noted from the shape of things that some were taking up permanent residence in my stomach. The season’s traditional peace and serenity was interrupted by the Queensland Government announcing a snap election in the first week of January 2015

One of the small political parties rang me looking for a suitable candidate but all possibilities were away on holiday. “You would be the only person supporting Small Business and the local Cruise Ship Terminal (CST)l business because no-one, not even the 2 big parties were supporting either of these” they told me.

As to Small Business, this is the engine room of Australia incorporating farmers, fisherman, tradies, coffee shop owners, etc. Most regional towns are almost all small business. Most innovation springs from small business, and hence I had no problems standing up as a voice for them.

As to the Cruise terminal, 15 years of bare faced lies and marine misinformation by the Greens and their sycophants on the CST had pervaded the skulls of many of the local residents. Now the 2 major parties went weak-kneed on the project despite high youth unemployment reaching 23% in some areas.

I took the task on, telling myself it’s only for 3 weeks and it will look good on my CV when I apply for my next job! I had watched Braveheart several times and Scotsmen are used to winning from a minority position. So I gleefully entered the world of Pollie Waffling.

In 3 weeks, campaigning for small business and the CST, I wasted $35,000 in corflutes and various sojourns into the communities

At one of the “Meet the Candidates” forums, the hostility by the greens supporters stacking the front rows, was palpable. A cruise terminal destroying pristine waterfront was in their view, totally unacceptable.

“The basic tenet in small business” I started cautiously “Is that at the end of each week, all staff and bills have to be paid, and there should be some money left in the tin that you haven’t borrowed. That is the same tenet for big companies, local, state and federal governments.”

“That’s total bullshit!“ screamed the greens in unison, living evidence that humanoid lifeforms can survive hours in a spin drier and still spit venom.

The rest of my brief address was shouted down by the Greens by what seems now to be a standard performance. On election day, the ALP /Greens “sand-bagged” each of the 8 polling booths (having 8 to 10 red /green shirts to out-manoeuvre my 2 helpers) to ensure I wasn’t elected, telling undecided voters on their approach that I was an evil threat to the last polar bears on the Barrier Reef. Team Paluczszuk was elected, despite having no experience or talent, which is now painfully evident.

A “Failed Pollie Waffler” now looks interesting on my CV.

I attended the small business jobs summit held early this month on the Gold Coast which had some interesting results.