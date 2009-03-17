Zoe Buhler’s Adventures in Wonderland

September 2, 2020, was the day many realised that our society had fallen down a rabbit hole, to discover we're attending a Mad Hatters tea party.

Like Alice in Wonderland, the Ballarat mum, Zoe Buhler, discovered how dangerous it was to even question the absurdities within the Premier's decrees.

Like the Queen of Hearts calling, 'Off with her head! Off with her head!', our State Premier bestowed no mercy for anyone daring to challenge him. And with all the dithering by the King of Hearts in Canberra (PM Morrison) only encouraging his viceroyalty, the pronouncements upon the people of Victoria would know no reason, nor restraint.

All the while grinning like the Cheshire Cat, Premier Andrews contrived more and more unfathomable new laws at his whim, to keep the populace, like Alice, in a Wonderland of conundrums, waiting for the nightmare to end.

Our once respected Victorian Police force folded like the remaining deck of cards. Following suit dutifully, they concocted a magically trumped up charge of 'incitement' against Zoe, that they've held hanging over her head for the last two years, only to then finally drop the charge last week, again without reason.

That Victoria Police now do not have the courage to see the charge through the court process, shows how much these pandemic laws were essentially invalid, exposing the Premier and Police in their collusion towards insertng such Lewis Carrol style nonsense into a society of imbalance and mistrust.

This picture book of callousness, to handcuff an obviously pregnant woman in her pyjamas, hands behind her back, knowing that the charge was false and founded only on Andrews' flimsy 'emergency powers' and dubious health advice, is as fantastical as it is unforgettable.

As the Mad Hatter's tea party continues, you may find it impossible, as Zoe did, to question the Premier's self appointed menagerie of experts. What will happen in the next chapter?

Will Alice be allowed to question the 'climate experts' when they say it's raining, though she looks up at a perfectly blue sky; or question the 'gender fluidity experts' when she's told her little boy is really a girl. Such absurdities do not seem so ridiculous now after having fallen through the looking-glass these past two years.

The Mad Hatter believed the time was always 6pm, it was always tea time. So his tea party would continue in perpetuity. The Victorian Labor Party is similarly self-absorbed, reckless and confused, enough to believe Andrews' time will outlast the night.

But this nightmare will end quite abruptly, if enough voters can wake up before Election Day, November 26.