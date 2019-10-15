Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Are we helping others increase global emissions?

By Geoff Carmody - posted Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Is Australia helping increase global greenhouse gas emissions? Yes. Not by continuing our coal and gas exports. By stopping them.

Current European responses show if supply of energy from one source is blocked, buyers turn to others. EU policy was for more renewables. They'd shut down EU coal and nuclear base-load power plants, punting on Russian piped gas as a transition fuel.

Ukraine interrupted this strategy. Without enough renewables, European fossil fuel and nuclear plant closures are in reverse. These, and other gas sources (Canada?), are now sought for winter. Their prices have risen a lot as Russia turns off its gas pipeline.

Advertisement

If Australian policies make our fossil fuel exports internationally uncompetitive, or effectively bans them, importers will go elsewhere, too. If they buy from countries with less 'clean' fossil fuel supplies, net global emissions will probably increase. Australian policy own-goal?

Human emissions have many causes. Some Australia controls. Others we don't.

We don't control overseas energy supply blockages (eg, Russia/Ukraine). These cut world supplies and increase world prices.

Australian responses to them can increase global emissions. An Australia-wide gas reservation policy would mean less Australian gas on world markets. World gas prices rise. Global emissions might increase, depending on substitute energy sources.

Blocking development of Australian gas and other fossil fuel reserves is an own-goal too. 'Bad-mouthing' fossil fuels and power plants, whether new developments or maintenance of existing ones, kills investment in both. Financing refusals by banks and others likewise.

Compensation to Australians for energy price increases is zero-sum local income redistribution. If done, better via income transfers than price caps freezing market responses. We pay for all compensation by tax increases or on the Australian credit card.

Advertisement

Global emissions policy effectively induces many countries to increase theirs. Australia supports this policy.

Over 30 years ago we learned a uniform global policy of reducing national emissions production could not be agreed. COP negotiations had to rely on individual country promises. Still do. We've learned talk is cheap, too.

This model hasn't worked. It won't in future. A better way?

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

3 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Geoff Carmody is Director, Geoff Carmody & Associates, a former co-founder of Access Economics, and before that was a senior officer in the Commonwealth Treasury. He favours a national consumption-based climate policy, preferably using a carbon tax to put a price on carbon. He has prepared papers entitled Effective climate change policy: the seven Cs. Paper #1: Some design principles for evaluating greenhouse gas abatement policies. Paper #2: Implementing design principles for effective climate change policy. Paper #3: ETS or carbon tax?

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Geoff Carmody

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 3 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy