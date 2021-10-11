Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The importance of athletics (and a few nations) to future Commonwealth Games

By Chris Lewis - posted Monday, 1 August 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CG) begins on 28 July at Birmingham, England as the second biggest of all multi-sports competitions behind the Olympic Games (OG) with an expected 70+ participant nations.

However, the 2022 CG comes at a time when its future as a successful multi-sport games is under much greater pressure given the difficulty of attracting host cities/nations to fund and organise the games.

At its 2021 General Assembly (11 October), the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) responded.

Advertisement

Unveiling its new Strategic Roadmap, which would allow future hosts and sports to be flexible, innovative and creative in delivering future games in terms of the 15 sports selected and infrastructure planning, only athletics and swimming were now compulsory sports given their historical place on the programme since 1930 and based on their universality, participation, broadcasting, spectator interest.

As noted by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louise Martin at the time, there is a hope that "more countries" or "multiple countries" will be interested in hosting a CG at this time when "Clearly, the size, scale and costs of the Games are key concerns for any potential host".

In terms of athletics, the CG still has considerable importance as a major event normally held in a non-OG or WC athletics year, although 2022 sees the CG following the WC because the covid pandemic postponed setting the 2020 OG and 2021 WC each back a year.

But certain nations will prove crucial for any future CG success, notably the UK countries, Australia, New Zealand and Canada which have hosted every CG since 1930, with the only exceptions being Jamaica 1966, Malaysia 1998 and India 2010.

While one can hope that other Commonwealth countries can step up in future years, I believe that the past regular hosts will remain much more likely to provide the necessary facilities, organisational skills and sporting interest to host future CG, especially for major sports like athletics.

Take India, an emerging superpower amongst Commonwealth countries in terms of the size of their economy.

Advertisement

The 2010 CG in Delhi India, estimated in 2012 to have cost $US4.6 billion (excluding the cost of a new airport terminal), was dogged by controversy including construction accidents, the exploitation of workers, poor facilities, health and security concerns, corruption, and public money being wasted given immense poverty in the country.

Even with a smaller scale CG, it remains to be seen whether India can alleviate such concerns.

It also remains to be seen whether India will develop a sporting culture that will draw adequate public interest in the games.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

6 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Chris Lewis, who completed a First Class Honours degree and PhD (Commonwealth scholarship) at Monash University, has an interest in all economic, social and environmental issues, but believes that the struggle for the ‘right’ policy mix remains an elusive goal in such a complex and competitive world.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Chris Lewis

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 6 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy