What does the Bible say to the USA?

By David Heeren - posted Monday, 20 June 2022

"Does the Bible make any direct reference to the United States, even in prophecy? I read the Bible nearly every day and can't recall ever reading anything in it even remotely connected with the USA"

A comment of this kind often is contained within a Christian radio host's introduction of my book entitled What the Bible Has to Say About the USA

If it isn't mentioned early in the discussion, it should be. The book is pointless if there is nothing in the Bible that can be associated in clarity with the United States.

Let me tell you the true story of how my book was written associating the USA with Isaiah's prophetic book about Israel. I was reading Isaiah's scriptural book when I came to the place where the prophet said he overheard a divine conversation involving the Trinitarian godhead.

Isaiah wrote that he heard one of the Three saying: "Whom shall we send? Who will go for us?" (Isaiah 6:8)

Perhaps timidly, but audibly, Isaiah said: "Here am I. Send me." (Isaiah 6:8)

God's apparent answer to Isaiah's volunteer attitude was published in the final 60 chapters of one of the Bible's greatest prophetic books.

When I got to the same place in the Bible, at a venerable age, something caused me to hesitate. I had read this text many times, but had not previously paused after reading this verse.

I repeated God's question silently, in my mind. Then, I later came to believe, under a similar constraint of Spirit, I repeated the prophet's response: "Here am I. Send me."

No, I did not instantly receive the same prophetic gift that Isaiah had. But as I continued reading through the book of Isaiah, one thing became obvious to me: I had begun to understand it much better than at any time previously.

It was the beginning of a Christian writing experience that has produced ten books in the past fifteen years, including this one. I doubt if any of them would have been written if I had not prayed this prayer.

The USA book is based on what happened as I continued reading through Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Daniel and then…HOSEA.

David Heeren has just published his latest book What the Bible has to say about the USA.

About the Author

David Heeren writes about Christianity and sport. He is the author of End Times Living.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
