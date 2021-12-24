The unholy Trinity of vaccine mandate

Vaccine mandates are everywhere.

Now, they are infecting the Christian churches even though they are illogical, ineffective, and un-Christian. If the churches are to play a useful role in social policy, they should be resisting vaccines mandates – not enabling them.

Take the Anglican church where I am a volunteer who serves on parish council as well as being a church organist. The diocese has mandated that all church workers (a term which includes people like me as well as contractors, and even those whose work is non-religious, like gardeners) must be double vaccinated by January 10, 2022.

There is some room for objectors, but this is vague and appears to depend on individual congregations as to how they are managed.

A similar policy has already been adopted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane.

This has potentially dire consequences for some congregations, particularly smaller ones. With ten per cent of the population unvaccinated, it’s likely ten per cent of parishioners are too. If being unvaccinated skews younger, which I suspect it does, these are likely to be amongst the most vigorous and active members of any congregation.

There’s the first problem. Too many congregations are struggling to survive because of Covid restrictions – this could be the final knell.

Christians are literally followers of Christ. This means that while they are part of this world, they are not of this world and must hold themselves to a higher standard.

As a result, Christians are judged by higher standards, which is why the history of child abuse in so many denominations is so abhorrent, even though the same things were happening in secular society at the same time.

If churches fill any vital role in secular society, outside good works, it is through speaking truth to power.

Christianity also involves a radical individualism where all, no matter their status, are equal in the sight of God. This in turn means no coercion because all have free will.