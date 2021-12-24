Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The unholy Trinity of vaccine mandate

By Graham Young - posted Friday, 24 December 2021

Vaccine mandates are everywhere.

Now, they are infecting the Christian churches even though they are illogical, ineffective, and un-Christian. If the churches are to play a useful role in social policy, they should be resisting vaccines mandates – not enabling them.

Take the Anglican church where I am a volunteer who serves on parish council as well as being a church organist. The diocese has mandated that all church workers (a term which includes people like me as well as contractors, and even those whose work is non-religious, like gardeners) must be double vaccinated by January 10, 2022.

Advertisement

There is some room for objectors, but this is vague and appears to depend on individual congregations as to how they are managed.

A similar policy has already been adopted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane.

This has potentially dire consequences for some congregations, particularly smaller ones. With ten per cent of the population unvaccinated, it’s likely ten per cent of parishioners are too. If being unvaccinated skews younger, which I suspect it does, these are likely to be amongst the most vigorous and active members of any congregation.

There’s the first problem. Too many congregations are struggling to survive because of Covid restrictions – this could be the final knell.

Christians are literally followers of Christ. This means that while they are part of this world, they are not of this world and must hold themselves to a higher standard.

As a result, Christians are judged by higher standards, which is why the history of child abuse in so many denominations is so abhorrent, even though the same things were happening in secular society at the same time.

Advertisement

If churches fill any vital role in secular society, outside good works, it is through speaking truth to power.

Christianity also involves a radical individualism where all, no matter their status, are equal in the sight of God. This in turn means no coercion because all have free will.

 

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published in The Spectator.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

10 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 10 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy