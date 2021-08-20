It is time to support Taiwan and Japan to regain normal nation status by Lionel Te-Chen Chiou 20/08/2021 lionel.cna.tw@gmail.com

After the Taliban has seized Kabul, China and Russia are going to impose more and bigger challenges to other democracies soon. Thus, the democracies must find "unity," UK House of Commons Member Sir Iain Duncan Smith appeals via an interview with the Sky News.

Smith's concern is legitimate. Particularly, China is using the opportunity to undermine the value of democracy and the US-led alliance, which consists of like-minded nations committed to the rule-based international order.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi blames the "democratic transformation" in Afghanistan as being unrealistic.

The CCP's mouthpiece the Global Times spearheads propaganda that claims the US will abandon Taiwan. an hisTaiwan is the frontline which the CCP is desperate to seize.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has pointed out that if the democracies stand idly allowing China to annex Taiwan, that would be the end of the Pax Americana.

China's other neighbour Japan has also been under the CCP's threats. Hayley Channer, a senior policy fellow at the Perth USAsia Centre, has pointed out that "Japan is the most important Indo-Pacific security partner for the democracies, particularly Australia and the US."

To find "unity" and prevent the democracies' alliance being dismantled, it is time to support Taiwan and Japan to regain normal nation status. While China seems willing to acknowledge the Taliban regime, the democracies seem unable to do anything to reverse the fall of a free country.

In times like this the democratic allies need to make moves that vigorously improve their solidarity and send a strong signal that democratic values will be upheld. To recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and help Japan regain defence normalcy are necessary components of this.

The CCP knows Taiwan's significance to the democracies. That is why it bothers to try a divide and conquer approach, using the 'Afghanistan today, Taiwan tomorrow' rhetoric, to imply the incompetence and disloyalty of the US led alliance.

The CCP's goal is to split the alliance of Taiwan and the democracies by inspiring doubt, regardless if it is legitimate or not. To eliminate the doubt, the democracies should demonstrate their commitment and unite by supporting Taiwan and Japan regaining normal nation status.

By doing that, it will send a strong signal that the democracies are determined to stand by like-minded countries.