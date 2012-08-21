Don’t fall for the Activist’s Fallacy

Within the expanding debate and political controversies over CRT (Critical Race Theory), the Activist's Fallacy is regularly on display.

The Activist's Fallacy operates as follows:

We are doing X because we are against Y.

You are against X

Therefore

You are for Y.

Advertisement



The Fallacy can be recast in negative terms:

We are doing X because we are for Z.

You are against X.

Therefore

You are against Z.

Either way, the Activist's Fallacy is about making declared intent the dimension on which the entire controversy turns.

It also comes in cry-bully versions, such as:

We want to control speech to stop trans folk harming themselves.

You are against such control of speech.

Therefore

You are against stopping trans folk harming themselves.

In the case of Critical Race Theory, the Activist's Fallacy comes in versions such as:

Advertisement



Critical Race Theory seeks to confront racism.

You are against Critical Race Theory.

Therefore

You are against confronting racism.

Or: