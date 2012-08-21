Support Us!

Don’t fall for the Activist’s Fallacy

By Lorenzo .. - posted Friday, 23 July 2021

Within the expanding debate and political controversies over CRT (Critical Race Theory), the Activist's Fallacy is regularly on display.

The Activist's Fallacy operates as follows:

We are doing X because we are against Y.
You are against X
Therefore
You are for Y.

The Fallacy can be recast in negative terms:

We are doing X because we are for Z.
You are against X.
Therefore
You are against Z.

Either way, the Activist's Fallacy is about making declared intent the dimension on which the entire controversy turns.

It also comes in cry-bully versions, such as:

We want to control speech to stop trans folk harming themselves.
You are against such control of speech.
Therefore
You are against stopping trans folk harming themselves.

In the case of Critical Race Theory, the Activist's Fallacy comes in versions such as:

Critical Race Theory seeks to confront racism.
You are against Critical Race Theory.
Therefore
You are against confronting racism.

Or:

Critical Race Theory allows us to learn about racism.
You are against Critical Race Theory.
Therefore
You are against learning about racism.

This article was first published at Lorenzo M Warby.

Lorenzo is an educator and accidental small businessman who reads a lot and thinks about what he read, sometimes productively.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
