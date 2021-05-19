Killing Amanda Stoker

Amanda Stoker is a Queensland Senator of immense talent, traditional views and spine. A rare combo in the Liberal Party these days. Naturally she has been shafted, being consigned to a lowly position on the ticket for the next election. The result says plenty about Australian politics.

Bill O'Reilly (the Fox News guy, not Tiger O'Reilly, the great Aussie leg spinner) has done well out of publishing (co-written) books on assassinations. Perhaps he should do one on the political deaths of recent Australian conservatives in the Liberal Party. I recently recounted the fates of five. But wait – there is now another, Senator Eric Abetz, making a gang of six.

Recently, the Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker, who had the temerity to defend Bettina Arndt's eminently sensible approach to men's issues and – shock, horror – to turn up at pro-life rallies, was consigned by pre-selectors to a vaguely winnable third position on the Liberal National Party's Senate ticket.

Advertisement



The reasons reported in the Brisbane Times for (anonymous) pre-selectors' decisions are instructive. They say a lot about the contemporary Liberal Party, a little about Queenslanders, and much about Australia's political culture and the expectations of voters in our non-performing "representative" democracy.

Here are the top seven:

Stoker has a "questionable record" on women.

She showed a lack of support for the failed former LNP leader in Queensland Deb Frecklington, who had complained about "backroom boys" undermining her.

They don't want a culture warrior.

They feared she would be "Canberra's representative in Queensland", and not "Queensland's representative in Canberra".

The alleged support from "captain's call" Morrison (who didn't actually do much to support her) went over like a lead balloon.

Her "hardline position" on abortion would put off women voters.

James McGrath, the man who defeated Stoker, would be a "strategy" asset in a likely tight election in 2022.

Really? Is this the best they have, north of the Tweed? They might have recently won the Sheffield Shield against the Blues' Second Eleven. But this is ridiculous.

A few points.

Queensland has always been a "fair share" state in the Federation. Politicians are expected to "get stuff" for their constituencies, and do nothing much else. What might be termed the Tony Windsor view of the world so beloved of the former, self-styled "Country Independents". Ignore issues of principle, and go for the lowest common denominator of electoral politics. Bring back goodies for the electorate. Do deals. Beat the enemy, but only where the enemy is defined as other states or regions, all consumed by the battle for largesse. Chip-on-the-shoulder states are especially prone to this version of politics. Any suggestion, itself risible, that Stoker wouldn't be "one of us" "down there" was poison for her campaign for pre-selection.

Advertisement



Women's issues – whatever they are – are currently paramount in the minds of low information feminists. What are needed, though, to combat perceived political injustice, blokey culture, perceived unpalatable work proactices and a representational deficit are "the right kind of women". The claim that Amanda Stoker won't appeal to women basically means that she won't appeal to woke, misandrist, #MeTooists. These are the women voters to whom the Queensland Liberal Party now, seemingly, wishes to impress. Malcolm the Second and Lucy T would be thrilled at the outcome.

Lists of great female leaders – alas, typically short – seldom include Margaret Thatcher. Those who cheer on the cause of female leadership prefer, weirdly, mediocre examples of the breed like Deb Frecklington, the accidental, non-performing leader from central casting who, miraculously, garnered residual feminine fidelity in the recent pre-selection battle despite her own epic electoral fail in October 2020.

This would be the same Deb Frecklington who stood by while the Unspellable Premier and her public health fascist offsider ground the Queensland economy – see under tourism – into the dirt in the face of a limp viral "threat", and then attempted to send the bill to the rest of Australia. Seven deaths from Covid in Queensland, in total. (By way of contrast, there were 264 deaths from the flu in 2017 in Queensland, a recent bad year for influenza). WuFlu is a virus that we know abhors the heat. Frecklington conspicuously failed to call out the prolonged and disastrous mad panic by the Unspellable One, other than through her feeble, sporadic calls for earlier border re-openings than allowed by the Government, and she eventually abandoned these, leaving businesses in Queensland to fight alone for their futures. Defending Deb's honour might therefore be considered to be a relatively low priority for attentive Liberal pre-selectors.