Marxist Mark took away your international freedoms and rights under COVID

At midnight, on 23rd of April 2021, Western Australia's State of Emergency was set to expire. Just in time, another alleged spread of COVID occurred from our hotel quarantine facilities on that same day, triggering an extension of the State Government's Emergency Powers.

I say alleged, because I have not seen the scientific evidence proving that there has been a spread of coronavirus, and suspect that the last lockdown in Perth in February was based on a false positive reading of the test.

Western Australia's Chief Health Medical Office Andy Robertson was once again nowhere to be seen when the restrictions were announced.

In fact, Perth's Chief Health Medical Officer has not spoken to the media in over 200 days.Why is that?

An estimated $200 million potential revenue across the long weekend was lost due to the lockdown, and small and local family businesses are furious -they are demanding compensation from our government - and rightly so.

This last year has been one of the strangest in history. We have willingly given up the majority of our rights and freedoms in response to the fear of death: due to a virus that has statistically taken mostly the elderly, with the majority who contract it: surviving and thriving.

During COVID, we have been confronted with the philosophical question of: what do we value the most? As a refugee kid from a communist dictatorship regime, I value my freedoms the most.

Under COVID, government restrictions are cumbersome, disproportionate and illusive. Members of parliament restrict our freedoms of movement, association, freedom of speech and political communication and even our freedom of religion - with impunity. Are you ok with this?

And, for how long? Human Rights Watch have condemned the measures!

Why of the talk of further future restrictions, and when will it end?

Premieres such as Andrews in Victoria and McGowan in Western Australia have acted with impunity, arresting, imprisoning and fining persons for not wearing masks, for protesting and even for exercising their freedom of speech on social media.

When will this end?