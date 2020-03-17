Support Us!

Prince Philip: a legacy of curiosity

By Mal Fletcher - posted Thursday, 15 April 2021

"The goal," wrote celebrated author Chuck Palahnuik, "is not to live forever, but to create something that will."

That should certainly be the aspiration of anyone who is charged with a leadership role.

This week much has been said and written in the world's press and media about Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. Some will argue that the coverage has been overblown.

I disagree, though I think there's one aspect of his life that has not been given the coverage it deserves. That is the Prince's contribution to our understanding of leadership.

We have heard much, for a long time, about his support for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, in both her personal and public life. The Prince deserves much credit for helping hold a sometimes fractious family together. He should also be celebrated for helping steer the institution of the monarchy through some very rocky waters.

In the words of the Queen herself: "this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

But what of the Duke's more personal leadership?

For me, the primary leadership lesson the Duke taught us is this. A lifelong commitment to curiosity, maintaining an enquiring mind, is the only thing that guarantees longevity in leadership and influence.

Prince Philip's speeches were often spiced with funny anecdotes. Some gave a nudge-and-wink to the vagaries of his three-steps-behind status at the top of British life.

Some of his speeches, however, took on a more serious and thoughtful tone.

He spoke, for example, with knowledge and passion about the environment. He studied and addressed the subject decades before it was popular to do so. "If nature doesn't survive," he once said, "neither will man."

In this area, the Prince was ahead of the curve. At the invitation of a group of passionate environmental advocates, he became the first president of what is now the World Wild Fund for Nature. He remained associated with the organisation throughout his life.

This article was first published on 2020Plus.Net.

About the Author

Mal Fletcher is a media social futurist and commentator, keynote speaker, author, business leadership consultant and broadcaster currently based in London. He holds joint Australian and British citizenship.

